Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and Virgin Atlantic, have signed a codeshare agreement effective June 2024. The agreement, between the two members of the global SkyTeam alliance, is set to provide a range of benefits to Saudia’s guests and Virgin Atlantic's passengers, enriching their travel experience and expanding route networks for both airlines to serve the tourism and business sectors.

The codeshare agreement offers a range of benefits for travelers on both airlines. Guests will enjoy a smooth and hassle-free travel experience with the ability to book connecting flights on both Saudia and Virgin Atlantic under a single ticket. This simplifies the booking process and ensures seamless baggage handling to their destination.

Additionally, frequent flyers can leverage their existing membership benefits and accrue mileage towards status upgrades on both airlines. Notably, Saudia's AlFursan members can specifically earn and redeem miles on Virgin Atlantic flights.

Under this new codeshare agreement, Saudia guests will be able to seamlessly travel from Jeddah and Riyadh to ten destinations across the United States and the Caribbean Islands via Heathrow and Manchester airports in the United Kingdom utilizing Virgin Atlantic's extensive flight network. Furthermore, the Virgin Atlantic passengers traveling from the United States will be able to conveniently book flights via London Heathrow and Manchester airports, connecting them to Saudia's services in Jeddah and Riyadh.

-Ends-

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com