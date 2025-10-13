Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SAS, the global leader in data and AI, is set to redefine the future of decision-making and digital transformation at GITEX 2025. Demonstrating its latest innovations in Generative AI, Agentic AI, and Digital Twins at Hall 6 stand B10, SAS will highlight how trusted, scalable, and responsible AI can accelerate productivity, simplify complexity, and empower organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes.

Generative AI from SAS goes beyond large language models by bringing transparency, governance, and decisioning into the entire AI lifecycle. With innovations such as SAS Data Maker for synthetic data generation, and Visual Text Analytics for bias detection, organizations can better protect sensitive data. These solutions also ensure that AI outputs remain reliable, transparent, and actionable.

SAS will also demonstrate how Agentic AI allows businesses to create intelligent agents that balance AI autonomy with human oversight. Powered by SAS Viya’s intelligent decisioning, these agents deliver transparent, interpretable, and trustworthy outcomes. Across industries, SAS agentic AI supports practical applications such as fraud detection in banking, tailored retail experiences, and proactive equipment maintenance in manufacturing, enabling organizations to adopt AI with confidence and efficiency.

Expanding the use of digital twins, SAS helps manufacturers simulate and optimize operations before real-world implementation. By creating accurate virtual models, organizations can enhance efficiency, safety, and cost optimization. This technology also holds promise in health care, urban planning, and life sciences, where immersive simulations can improve patient outcomes, strengthen smart city design, and accelerate research.

The newly introduced SAS Retrieval Agent Manager (RAM) will also be showcased. Built on a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) framework, RAM transforms unstructured data into fast, accurate, and context-aware responses through a no-code interface. It has wide applicability across industries - from detecting fraud and managing risk in banking to improving citizen services in the public sector, expediting insurance claims, and supporting clinical decisions in health care.

“With Generative AI, Agentic AI, and Digital Twins, we are showcasing how SAS innovation helps organizations in the Middle East lead with trust, efficiency, and resilience,” said Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director at SAS, UAE. “Our focus is on enabling enterprises to not only adopt AI, but to do so responsibly, aligned with the region’s ambitions for sustainable growth and global leadership in technology.”

Visitors can also explore real-world applications of SAS solutions at the stands of partners including Intel (Branding Partner), Data Science Middle East (Gold Partner), Sutra Management Consulting, TRA, Quadron, Blackstone, Databorn, Nupeak IT Services, and Alpha data, across industries such as banking, insurance, public sector, health, transportation and more.

At GITEX 2025, SAS will emphasize the importance of partnerships, talent development, and responsible AI practices to ensure that innovation translates into tangible results. Through its continued $1 billion, three-year global investment in AI and analytics, SAS is committed to building solutions that drive progress across industries while upholding the highest standards of trust, transparency, and governance.

