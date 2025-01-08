The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) and Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), a government agency under the Ministry of Finance in Saudi Arabia, recently formalized a partnership through a memorandum of cooperation aimed at improving trade mark enforcement across Saudi Arabia’s borders. This strategic initiative is designed to fortify regulatory measures, ensuring that counterfeit goods do not infiltrate the local market.

The key objectives of the partnership include enhanced collaboration at border checkpoints, development and improvement of procedures and mechanisms for detecting and managing trade mark infringement during import, educating consumers about counterfeit products, and finalizing electronic information exchange procedures during market inspections.

This partnership is expected to align trade mark protection practices in Saudi Arabia with international standards, foster innovation while boosting Saudi Arabia’s economy, promote safer marketplace by reducing counterfeit goods harmful to the environment, and raise consumers’ trust in the quality and authenticity of products available on the market.

For more information please contact Sara Omran.

About CWB

CWB emerged as an unrivalled super-regional firm following the merger of leading intellectual property specialists Cedar White Bradley, Hahn & Hahn and PETOŠEVIĆ Group. With 29 offices, 150 practitioners, and 250 employees, CWB now services and manages the portfolios of some of the world's leading IP owners across 100+ jurisdictions in Africa, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The information contained in this message is a summary only of the subject matter covered, without an assumption of a duty of care by CWB Limited. The summary is not intended to be nor should it be relied on as any kind of advice or as a substitute for legal or other professional advice.