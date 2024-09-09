Middle East – The Chevrolet Tahoe isn’t just built for adventures; it’s engineered with a commitment to safety that sets new standards both on and off the road. With state-of-the-art technology and innovative safety features, the Tahoe embodies General Motors’ dedication to fostering safer driving habits, ensuring that every journey is as secure as it is enjoyable.

Safety First, Adventure Always

Whether navigating city streets or exploring the rugged terrains of the desert, the Tahoe is designed to keep you and your family safe. This SUV comes packed with advanced safety features that protect at every turn.

The Tahoe’s safety suite is comprehensive, offering 25 safety and driver assistance features1 that work together to respond to potential hazards. At the heart of this system is Chevy Safety Assist, a collection of advanced safety features standard on every Tahoe. This includes:

Automatic Emergency Braking: Ready to stop in an instant - camera technology helps prevent collisions by applying brakes when a potential front-end collision is detected.

Forward Collision Alert: Alerts you to slowing vehicles in your path, so you can quickly take action.

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning: Helps steer you back on track if you unintentionally drift out of your lane.

IntelliBeam® High Beam Assist: Automatically adjusts the vehicles high beam headlamps, ensuring optimal visibility without blinding other drivers.

Front Pedestrian Braking: Detects pedestrians directly ahead and can provide hard emergency braking or enhance the driver's braking.

Following Distance Indicator: Helps maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front, reducing the risk of rear-end collisions.

Adaptive Cruise Control: Automatically adjusts the vehicle’s speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, providing a more relaxed driving experience on long journeys.

Built For Safety, Powered by Innovation

In addition to its standard features, the Tahoe boasts a suite of intelligent technologies that offer extra layers of protection. On the Z71 trim, the innovative Active Response 4WD system ensures optimal traction and stability on challenging terrains, giving you the confidence to take on any adventure.

The Rollover Detect Deactivation switch, exclusively for off-road driving, prevents unnecessary airbag deployment during extreme maneuvers, adding an extra layer of safety without compromising the thrill of the drive.

The Tahoe also features OnStar 2, GM’s pioneering in-vehicle safety and security technology, which seamlessly blends connectivity and protection. Whether in need of emergency assistance, roadside help, or simply the peace of mind of knowing you’re never alone on the road, OnStar help is just a button away.

OnStar also includes Vehicle Diagnostics, which provides vehicle health reports, maintenance alerts, and on-demand diagnostics to check for any issues. It allows you to send destinations from your mobile devices directly to the vehicle’s navigation system, use remote vehicle commands and access 24/7 advisor support in both English and Arabic, ensuring seamless route planning and stress-free travel.

A Commitment to Safer Roads for All

This initiative reaffirms General Motors’ commitment to creating safer roads and fostering responsible driving habits.

The Tahoe is more than just an SUV; with its bold design, unmatched off-road capabilities, and top-tier safety features, it’s designed to focus on what truly matters and enjoying the journey ahead.

For more information about the Chevrolet Tahoe, please visit Chevrolet Arabia.

-Ends-

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.

The Chevrolet portfolio for the Middle East for 2024 features award-winning passenger cars such as the Corvette; crossovers such as the Groove, Captiva, Blazer and Traverse; as well as SUVs and pickups including the Tahoe, Suburban and All-New Silverado Light & Heavy Duty.

Chevrolet also offers customers a high-level aftersales service experience through Chevrolet Complete Care including a 3 year 100,000km Manufacturer Warranty.

Specific market vehicle availability and more information can be found at www.chevroletarabia.com.

1 Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

2 Connected navigation and service varies with conditions and location. Requires an active OnStar plan and Wi-Fi data plan with carrier. See onstararabia.com for details and limitations.