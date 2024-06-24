United Arab Emirates, Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Leisure, a subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), announces its strategic partnership with Dubai-based RIKAS Hospitality Group, known for its award-winning dining establishments, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the culinary landscape at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

The successful partnership was officially announced at a signing ceremony at the RIKAS offices in Dubai, attended by Steven Bishop, General Manager of RAK Leisure, and Rizwan Kassim, Founder & Managing Partner at RIKAS Hospitality Group, along with other key stakeholders.

Through this collaboration, RAK Leisure aims to introduce the first grill and fire-infused dining concept in Jebel Jais, set to open in Q1 2025. RIKAS Hospitality Group, the creative force behind popular venues including Twiggy, La Cantine du Faubourg, Lana Lusa, Mimi Kakushi and Ninive will bring its culinary innovation and authentic hospitality concepts to this venture, creating a one-of-a-kind experience atop Jebel Jais.

Steven Bishop, General Manager of RAK Leisure, commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to partner with RIKAS Hospitality Group to elevate dining experiences on Jebel Jais. This venture embodies our commitment to exceptional food and unforgettable moments. As Ras Al Khaimah continues to grow as a top tourist destination, this unique dining concept will help us diversify and enhance the culinary offerings within the Emirate.”

The unique dining concept at Jebel Jais seamlessly blends Ras al Khaimah's geology and flora, enriching visitors' experiences by fostering a deeper connection to the area's beauty and flavour through an exceptional dining setup. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar mountains, this new venue will cater to locals and tourists alike with an exclusive menu featuring mouthwatering dishes with a fire twist, crafted from locally sourced ingredients.

Rizwan Kassim, Founder & Managing Partner at RIKAS Hospitality Group said: “We are thrilled to expand our culinary footprint beyond the Emirate of Dubai and venture into the mountainous region in Ras Al Khaimah. Partnering with RAK Leisure on this innovative project is an exciting opportunity to bring our signature dining experiences to a new audience and to new heights. We are particularly excited about seamlessly integrating this concept into the natural diverse flora and fauna that can be found in and around the Jebel Jais area.

RAK Leisure's current portfolio includes several food and beverage outlets under the brand “Puro” that enhance Ras Al Khaimah's appeal as a must-visit destination. These include the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro, Puro Express, The View by 1484, and SYR.UP by Puro. With the new partnership RAK Leisure remains committed to expanding its offerings by introducing innovative culinary concepts to delight its visitors.

About RAK Leisure (RAKL)

Established in 2014 by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Leisure is a subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH) and is devoted to enhancing the lifestyles of Ras Al Khaimah’s residents and visitors by supporting the development of leisure venues that further strengthen the appeal of destination Ras Al Khaimah. As well as focusing on existing operations and attractions that include the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and Jais Adventure Park, home to the world’s longest zip line, Jais Flight, the region’s longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder, Jais Via Ferrata, Jais Sky Room and Jais Sky Tour, RAK Leisure is also responsible for the Puro food and beverage outlets that include the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro, Puro Café & Terrace, Puro Express, SYR.UP by Puro and The View by Puro, ideal venue for private and corporate events. RAK Leisure is constantly exploring opportunities and the development of new concepts, and its commercial activities are solely focused on dining and entertainment, leisure operations and hospitality services, as well as leasing and facility management at RAK’s Corniche Al Qawasim.

For more information, please visit https://rakleisure.com/

About RIKAS Hospitality Group

RIKAS Group stands as a beacon of culinary excellence, boasting a collection of award-winning destinations in and around the vibrant city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Established almost a decade ago by the visionary young Parisian Rizwan Kassim, along with Pierre Pirajean and Helena Paraboschi, RIKAS has become synonymous with creativity, boundary-pushing, and a commitment to authentic hospitality.

Founded with a philosophy centered on culinary innovation and family values, RIKAS has played a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's dining scene long before the city became the region's culinary capital. With a keen eye for spotting opportunities, the trio recognized the potential of Dubai from their base in Paris, laying the foundation for what would become an indispensable presence in the city's restaurant landscape.

Driven by a passion for pushing culinary boundaries, RIKAS Group boasts a diverse portfolio spanning French, Spanish, Japanese, and Middle Eastern cuisines. Each destination within the Group is an award-winning establishment, celebrated for its exceptional quality, creativity, and commitment to authenticity.

As RIKAS Group looks to the future, it is poised for further expansion, with plans to introduce new culinary concepts and open more restaurant destinations both in Dubai and abroad. With upcoming ventures slated for markets including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Europe, Morocco, and the United Kingdom, RIKAS is set to extend its influence and bring its unparalleled dining experiences to new audiences around the globe.

To explore the award-winning destinations of RIKAS Group and stay updated on upcoming restaurant openings, visit www.rikasgroup.com.