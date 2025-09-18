Radisson Hotel Group continues its expansion across Egypt with the signing of Radisson Resort North Coast, a stunning new upscale beachfront property set to open in one of the country’s fastest-growing leisure destinations.

Located in Dauwar Abd el Ati Abu Aguz, a prime area for resort development along Egypt’s booming North Coast, the upcoming resort will mark the Group’s first property in this thriving region. Scheduled to open in 2029, the hotel will feature 250 hotel rooms and 250 branded residences, including 30 family rooms and a presidential suite, with expansive views of the Egyptian Northern Coast.

Guests will enjoy six diverse food and beverage venues, a 740-square-metre meeting and events space, dedicated wellness and fitness facilities, kids and teens clubs, an entertaining outdoor aqua park, and direct access to a private beach. The resort is strategically positioned 73 kilometers from Alexandria and just 45 minutes from Borg El Arab International Airport and 60 minutes from El Alamein International airport, which together offer direct connections to over 30 international destinations and growing.

The North Coast is rapidly emerging as a key tourism hotspot, driven by government-led infrastructure upgrades and large-scale projects such as New Alamein City and Marina 8. These developments are transforming the area into a high-potential, year-round destination for upscale leisure tourism.

“At Arabia Group, we are committed to building strategic alliances with globally recognized leaders in hospitality to deliver exceptional destinations across Egypt,” said Eng. Tarek Shoukry, Founder of Arabia Group. “This partnership forms part of our long-term vision to develop over 5,000 hotel keys and branded units across our portfolio, spanning the North Coast, New Cairo, New Zayed City, 6th of October City, and the New Administrative Capital.”

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer, Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece & Cyprus at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Egypt continues to be a core market for our growth strategy in the Middle East and Northeast Africa region. The signing of Radisson Resort North Coast reinforces our commitment to unlocking the potential of new and emerging leisure destinations. We thank Arabia Holding for their trust and for the beginnings of this fruitful partnership as we commend their vision in changing the hospitality investment landscape , not only on the North Coast, but across Egypt.”

With this signing, Radisson Hotel Group’s portfolio in Egypt now includes 13 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments and over 4,100 keys in operation and under development. This latest addition highlights the Group’s ambition to support Egypt’s tourism vision by bringing its diverse portfolio of brands to high-growth destinations across the country.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,580 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 24 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

ABOUT RADISSON

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality that enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment, helping guests to find the right balance for their stay, switch off and relax. Radisson hotels can be found in leisure destinations, suburban and city settings, and near airports. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of the Radisson family of brands, which includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

ABOUT ARABIA GROUP

Arabia Group is one of Egypt’s leading entities in real estate, urban development, tourism, and construction. With a land portfolio of over 10 million square meters, the group has established a significant presence in Egypt’s real estate landscape. Its wide-ranging developments span East and West Cairo, the New Administrative Capital, and the North Coast.

Over the years, Arabia Group has built a strong reputation for delivering quality and reliability, having successfully handed over more than 10,000 residential units to over 5,000 families across key locations. The group continues to expand its footprint and remains a trusted partner in shaping Egypt’s urban future.