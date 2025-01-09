Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Rabdan Academy announced that all its faculty members have successfully obtained the CBCI from the British Business Continuity Institute, a global leader in enhancing organizational resilience through best practices, education, and internationally recognized certifications.

The CBCI program is a distinguished international qualification in the fields of business continuity and organizational resilience. Delivered over five intensive days, the program comprehensively covers all aspects of the business continuity management life cycle, providing participants with the tools to manage and enhance organizational resilience effectively.

Through the program, faculty members gained extensive expertise in critical areas, including risk assessment and analysis, business continuity planning, implementation and testing, crisis communication and leadership and governance.

The course is aligned with global best practices and international standards, including the ISO 22301 International Standard for Business Continuity Management.

This significant achievement elevates the quality of education and training at Rabdan Academy. Certified faculty members bring advanced knowledge and practical insights to academic and professional programs, ensuring they meet global standards and best practices.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

