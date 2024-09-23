Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank announced the launch of three new advisory bundles designed to support entrepreneurs and startups at various stages of their development. The new bundles provide comprehensive support for startups from the onset and empower small and medium-sized companies seeking to expand or improve their performance.

The new Advisory bundles feature field consultations and a comprehensive assessment of the company's operations, with the aim of developing detailed business plans and improving overall performance, with a focus on the use of technical solutions to increase efficiency and competitiveness.

Starting Up

As part of its endeavor to support startups, QDB launched the dedicated Starting Up Advisory bundle that was specifically designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs and startups. The bundle features a set of specialized consulting services that aim to ensure strong foundations for the successful launch of a business.

These services include detailed market reports, guidelines, and practical models to build an integrated business plan that takes into account best practices and guidance based on real data. The bundle also features direct consultations to familiarize companies with the required government procedures to establish and manage their businesses, streamlining the launch process and reducing associated risks.

Scaling Up

The Scaling Up Advisory bundle targets companies seeking to enhance their performance and expand the scope of their operations. The bundle provides comprehensive advisory support for companies that wish to grow and expand locally and internationally. Under this bundle, a careful analysis of the company’s current situation is conducted, including an assessment of the gaps in the administrative, technical, and financial processes. Based on this analysis, a comprehensive strategic plan is developed to improve the company’s overall performance and internal operations, enhance the quality of products and services, and boost competitiveness in local and international markets.

The bundle also helps companies prepare for the export phase by assessing export readiness and developing a strategic roadmap to succeed in global markets.

Business Turnaround

The Business Turnaround Advisory bundle targets companies that face major challenges and require restructuring or a radical shift in their strategies. Through this bundle, Qatar Development Bank provides specialized consultations aimed at identifying the fundamental issues that these companies face and developing practical solutions to restructure the business and achieve sustainability.

The bundle features support from specialized experts to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the company’s current situation and provide recommendations based on global best practices to enable the company to grow. The bundle provides applicable solutions that help companies improve their financial and administrative balance and become profitable. The bundle also includes consultations on how to enhance the company's market value and how to plan for a successful exit from the market if necessary.

On the occasion of the launch of the new advisory services, QDB CEO Mr. Abdulrahman Hesham Al Sowaidi, said: “By re-offering our advisory services in the form of specialized bundles, we aim to build long-term relationships with our clients, enable clients to access the advisory services that best suit their needs. The launch of these new bundles reflects our firm commitment to providing comprehensive and specialized support to SMEs in Qatar, enhance their ability to grow and expand, address challenges and achieve sustainable success."

The advisory bundles build on QDB’s strategy to enhance brand awareness among target customers and foster customer loyalty by providing advice that empower companies to succeed and grow, which in turn prompts businesses to benefit from the bank’s various financial products and services.

These bundles also contribute to expanding QDB’s customer base by attracting companies looking for specialized consultations. They also enable QDB to gain a deeper understanding of the needs of customers and entrepreneurs, which helps the bank develop services and initiatives that will improve the growth and sustainability of the private sector.

About Qatar Development Bank (QDB)

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) was established in 1997 as the Qatar Industrial Development Bank, a 100% government-owned developmental organization. Its primary aim was to develop investments within local industries, thereby accelerating growth and economic diversification in Qatar through support for the private sector.

QDB has achieved significant milestones in recent years, playing a chief role in growing Qatar’s private sector. QDB has also played an integral role in stimulating national economic and social development, through funding a variety of local projects and providing support to the private sector through a range of innovative services. By adopting this strategy, QDB has contributed to empowering Qatari entrepreneurs, improving the standard of living, as well as allowing Qatari entrepreneurs to benefit from a wide range of promising investment opportunities, and to develop their exporting potentials while supporting their entry to new international markets. QDB’s strategy is entirely in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. It is focused on promoting and facilitating the growth of the private sector in key economic sectors, with the aim of building a diversified, sustainable economy. QDB aims to promote entrepreneurship spirit within the private sector in Qatar through providing the necessary services that shall ease the growth, development, and diversification of this sector. In doing so, QDB offers access to information, incubation, and capabilities to SMEs, in addition to access to capital through direct and indirect financial services, investment and access to local markets, and access to international markets for Qatari exporters though export insurance and funding services.