Qatar Tourism has partnered with Expo 2023 Doha to train more than 800 staff and volunteers taking part in the major event. Qatar Tourism offers two different training programmes that are part of its Service Excellence Academy, both of which aim to help improve the visitor experience.

Through its Service Excellence In-person Training programme, Qatar Tourism has trained over 210 Expo 2023 Doha staff in classroom to date. A tailored course has been designed to elevate participants' skills and mindset in delivering exceptional service to Expo visitors to ensure a positive experience for all attendees. The course places a strong emphasis on practical, hands-on activities and role-playing exercises, fostering the development of participants' service-oriented approach, communication abilities, and problem-solving acumen.

At the same time, more than 600 Expo 2023 Doha staff and volunteers completed Qatar Tourism’s online training programme, ‘Qatar Host’, which is a first-of-its-kind online education course, designed to empower frontline professionals with the skills needed to deliver a memorable visitor experience. The programme consists of three learning paths, catering to various professions based on their level of interaction with international and domestic tourists. Qatar Tourism developed a unique course dedicated to Expo 2023 Doha staff and volunteers, with custom registration and reporting features. Qatar Tourism’s Service Excellence Academy will continue to support Expo 2023 Doha with training until the end of the event.

Moza Al Meadadi , from Tourism Marketing and Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “It is our upmost priority to ensure visitors always have a memorable experience at every touchpoint throughout their journey and this is something we continue to achieve working with our partners. From interacting with Qatar’s frontline service professionals that have been trained by Qatar Tourism, to visitors enjoying their stays at hotels and short-term rentals that are licensed and regulated by Qatar Tourism, we continuously work with our partners to make sure the highest standards are in place across all visitor touchpoints.”

Hayfa Al Otaibi, Public Relations and Communication Manager at Expo 2023 Doha, expressed, "The collaboration with Qatar Tourism's Service Excellence Academy has been pivotal in ensuring that our staff and volunteers are equipped with the necessary skills to provide an exceptional experience to our esteemed Expo visitors. This training has not only enhanced their service capabilities but has also fostered a sense of pride in representing our nation on the global stage."

Service Excellence is a key pillar that contributes to Qatar’s 2030 national tourism strategy. Qatar Tourism collaborates with its valued partners to ensure service excellence is embedded throughout the visitor journey. In collaboration with stakeholders, Qatar Tourism evaluates frontline professionals across sectors and offers training and certifications to ensure the highest standard of professional service is delivered to visitors.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

About Expo 2023 Doha:

Expo 2023 Doha will be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition to be held in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa. Organized and Led by the Ministry of Municipality, Expo 2023 Doha is conceived in line with the guiding principles of Qatar National Vision 2030 that puts environmental management and sustainable development at the heart of its mission.

Running for 179 days from October 2, 2023 till March 28, 2024 and aiming to reach more than 3 million visitors, Expo Doha 2023 will offer guests with an opportunity to visit ornamental gardens, attend public debates, conferences, live shows and enjoy art and culinary performances in the dedicated area in Al Bidda Park spanning across 1.7M square metres and facing the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Under the auspices of the BIE (Bureau International Des Expositions) and AIPH (International Association for Horticultural Producers), the exhibition will draw international visitors and organizers from 80 countries, as well as the national and international related Industries, Government entities and officials ‎‎(local, regional and international), Non-governmental organisations, Commercial affiliates; Sponsors, ‎Partners, Suppliers, Media (local, regional and international) and national, regional, international general ‎public visitors.‎.

The theme of Expo 2023 Doha is "Green Desert, Better Environment" as it aims to encourage sustainable innovation and reduce desertification. It will inspire visitors to take part in the change through 4 sub-themes:

• Modern Agriculture

• Technology & Innovation

• Environmental Awareness

• Sustainability

To find out more information and stay on top of the latest news, visit www.dohaexpo2023.gov.qa/

About BIE:

The BIE (The Bureau International Des Exposition) is the Intergovernmental Organization in charge of overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions that last more than three weeks and are of non-commercial nature ("Expos"). Today, 4 main types of Expos are organized under its auspices: World Expos, Specialized Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano. BIE’s mission is to guarantee the quality and the success of these world events, protect the rights of their organizers and participants, and preserve their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. From the 31 countries that created the BIE in 1928, the Organization has grown to 170 Member States, as a result of the success and the appeal of Expos. The BIE Member States take part in all the decisions of the BIE, and they strive to continually improve the quality of Expos. The headquarters of the BIE are located in Paris.

BIE is a key international stakeholder in EXPO 2023 DOHA. www.bie-paris.org

About AIPH:

AIPH is The International Association of Horticultural Producers is an international nongovernmental organization (NGO) dedicated to promoting horticultural producers. AIPH aims to put flower, plant and landscaping services on a global agenda, with a vision to:

Stimulate increased demand for ornamental trees, plants and flowers worldwide.

• Protect and promote the interests of the industry.

• Be an international hub for industry information and knowledge exchange. Lead best practice in ornamentals production.

• With a mandate agreed by an international convention, AIPH has been approving and regulating International Horticultural Expos, with BIE (www.bie-paris.org), since 1960. Enthusiasm for such Expos has continued to grow, with millions of people visiting Expos hosted all over the world.

• AIPH is a key international stakeholder in EXPO 2023 DOHA. www.aiph.org