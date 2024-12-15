Doha, Qatar – Qatar National Library (QNL) celebrated its new role as the IFLA Regional Office for the MENA region, marking a significant milestone in regional library development.

The official signing ceremony, held on 15 December, kicked off a two-day event that brought together industry experts for a series of panel discussions, interactive workshops and lectures aimed at empowering libraries across the MENA, fostering regional partnerships and driving innovative solutions to global challenges in librarianship.

Tan Huism, Executive Director of Qatar National Library, and Sharon Memis, IFLA Secretary General, inked the agreement during the signing ceremony at the Library, attended by H.E. Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, and Vicky McDonald, IFLA President.

In his address on this occasion, H.E. Dr. Hamad Al-Kawari said: “Today, we celebrate a significant milestone in our decade-long collaboration with IFLA through the official inauguration of the IFLA Regional Office at Qatar National Library, an unprecedented achievement in the region”.

“The designation of Qatar National Library as the IFLA Regional Office for the MENA region underscores Qatar's prominent standing in the field of libraries and information on both regional and global levels. It also highlights our country’s role as a strategic partner to leading international institutions in their pursuit of a sustainable future for knowledge and scientific research,” he added.

The partnership positions Qatar National Library as a key regional hub for librarianship, with a focus on facilitating collaboration, innovation and the dissemination of information throughout the MENA region.

“Partnerships and Global Librarianship” was the focus of the inaugural panel discussion, which provided insights into the vital role that collaboration and resource sharing play in advancing library services globally.

Mrs. McDonald said the IFLA’s partnership with Qatar National Library will enable both institutions to deliver on their mission in terms of empowering libraries and the communities they serve across the region.

“My theme as IFLA President is ‘stronger together’, and so I am happy to celebrate the partnership between IFLA and Qatar National Library. It is a great example of how we can combine our strengths to deliver more, not just for libraries and librarians, but also for the communities that we serve,” she noted.

Mrs. Sharon, on the other hand, said the IFLA’s regional centres play a pivotal role in advancing the federation’s objectives.

“The work of regional centres is essential to ensuring that we are not just an international federation but a truly global one, helping library and information workers everywhere benefit from being part of this worldwide field. Qatar National Library is a model for this work in its dedication and innovation, and I look forward to many years of collaboration,” she added.

Since its opening in 2017, Qatar National Library has played a key role in this regard, organizing over 3,000 events that attracted more than 150,000 participants.

Eiman Saleh Al Shamari, Manager of the IFLA MENA Regional Office at Qatar National Library said the Library, as the IFLA representative in the region, is cementing its role as a cultural hub and advancing its objective of promoting cultural dialogue.

“At the IFLA Regional Office, we are committed to supporting libraries in the region to keep pace with the latest global standards and practices in the field, which will, in turn, enhance the quality of services they provide. The office will serve as a platform for training and capacity building, improving the skills of professionals in this sector and strengthening their ability to meet the needs of their communities,” she said.

The second day of the event will feature interactive workshops and lectures offering practical solutions for libraries in the MENA region. Key topics will include enhancing library capacities, fostering partnerships, integrating digital technologies, and addressing regional challenges in the digital age.

Since its nomination as the IFLA Regional Office on the sidelines of the 88th edition of the IFLA General Conference and Assembly last year, QNL has organized numerous workshops and sessions to develop librarianship skills across the region with a focus on leveraging technology to enhance education and learning.

About Qatar National Library

Qatar National Library acts as a steward of Qatar’s national heritage by collecting, preserving, and making available the country’s recorded history. The Library provides equal access to all types of information and services and aims to enable the people of Qatar to positively influence society by creating an exceptional learning and discovery environment.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, officially inaugurated Qatar National Library on 16 April 2018. The Library was granted the status of national library under the Amiri Decree No.11 of 20 March 2018.

