This pivotal step underscores PRE Developments' steadfast commitment to fulfilling its obligations to customers, even amidst the exceptional circumstances challenging the real estate sector due to economic pressures impacting project timelines.

Mr. Hossam Zaki, Chairman of PRE Developments' board of directors, reiterated the company's unwavering dedication to executing projects with the utmost quality and expertise. He emphasised the priority placed on customer satisfaction, needs fulfilment, and the creation of added value within the real estate market.

Leveraging top-tier consultants and state-of-the-art construction technologies, PRE Developments aims to set new benchmarks in project execution and urban development services. The “HADABA” project stands as a hallmark venture for PRE Developments, distinguished by its strategic location close to major thoroughfares, key landmarks, and tourist attractions in the 6th of October City.

Boasting picturesque views of the Giza Pyramids and the new Egyptian Museum, the project exemplifies a blend of sophistication and functionality. Encompassing a sprawling 33-acre expanse, the “HADABA” project offers a diverse range of villa models, including independent, twin, and townhouses. Each is thoughtfully designed to overlook verdant green spaces and tranquil water features. Complementing the residences are an array of premium amenities, such as swimming pools, a shopping centre, a social and sports club, and dedicated children's play areas.

“HADABA” marks the second successful project delivery for PRE Developments, following the completion of its inaugural venture, “Stone Residence,” in New Cairo in 2021, comprising over 4,000 units. Looking ahead, PRE Developments is poised to unveil multiple new projects throughout 2024 in New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed City, spanning residential, administrative, and commercial domains.

Established in 2017, PRE Developments has garnered acclaim for its track record in developing and selling residential projects. Notable ventures include the “Jebal El Sokhna” project, “The Brooks” project in New Cairo, and the IVOIRE WEST and IVOIRE EAST projects in Sheikh Zayed and the Fifth Settlement, respectively. With a strategic vision for expansion, the company aims to introduce a slew of innovative projects in the forthcoming phase.