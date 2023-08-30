A Filipino expat in Dubai was announced as the latest US$1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire at the draw held today at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Erwin D., a 46-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai won US$ 1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 433, with ticket number 0739, which he purchased online on 13th August.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for five years now, Mr. D. is a father of two and works for a leading distributor and retailer of technology, luggage, beauty and home products in the UAE.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Mr. D, who purchased ticket number 739, which is his staff number, was over the moon when he learned of his win and commented, "Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! This win will definitely change my life big time!"

When asked about his initial plans with his win, Mr. D said, "This win will help me pay for my mother's dialysis, the education of my children who are studying here, and hopefully to build my dream house in the Philippines."

Mr. D is the 14th Filipino national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali. SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Mr. Magnat Babaev, a 53-year-old Russian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, with ticket number 0757 in the Finest Surprise Series 1849, which he purchased online on 14th August.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for five years now, Mr. Babaev is a father of two and works as a captain for Flydubai.

"This is awesome news, Dubai Duty Free! I never realized that one day I would be the winner; today is one of the best days of my life," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Diptiman Guha, a 52-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Selenite Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 1576 in the Finest Surprise Series 1850, which he purchased on 23rd August on his way to Mumbai from Dubai.

A first-time ticket buyer, Mr. Guha is a father of two and works as general manager at Fanar Marine Services.

“Honestly, I’m speechless. I just tried my luck, so I really didn’t expect this, but this is the most welcome gift in my life. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Jitesh, an Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT Pure (Underground Light White) motorbike., with ticket number 0099 in the Finest Surprise Series 548, which he purchased on 15th August on his way to Kannur, India.

Mr. Jitesh is not available for immediate comment but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

