Dubai, UAE: Pantheon Development, one of Dubai’s leading real estate developers, renowned for its commitment to affordable luxury, has officially broken ground on VOXA. This AED 800 million premium mixed-use development will fundamentally change the modern business and residential living in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). VOXA is a dynamic destination where work, life, and leisure will coexist in perfect balance, introducing a new era of smart, connected, and experience-driven living in Dubai.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held last week, was attended by Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder, Pantheon Development, alongside senior management, and key project partners, including Al Khawaja Engineering Consultants (KWEC) and the appointed contractor, IGS Foundation Contracting LLC. The event marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and diversification.

“VOXA is more than just a development; it is a statement of intent,” said Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder, Pantheon Development. “As we enter the mixed-use space in Dubai, our vision is to deliver inspiring environments where work, wellness, and community coexist in perfect harmony. This project exemplifies our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and design innovation, continuing our legacy of affordable luxury into a new realm of commercial sophistication.”

Adding to the excitement, project partners shared their perspectives on the development as well.

“VOXA represents a landmark project where innovation meets functionality, and we are proud to contribute our expertise to bring this vision to life,” said Mr. Jamal Al Khawaja, Owner of Al Khawaja Engineering Consultants (KWEC).

Ms. Yasmin Salem, General Manager of IGS Foundation Contracting L.L.C., further added, “Our team at IGS Foundation Contracting is dedicated to delivering VOXA to the highest standards, ensuring quality, safety, and timely execution”.

Scheduled to be completed in Q3 2028, VOXA is the first branded residence and mixed-use project by Pantheon Development, marking the strategic expansion of the company into the premium commercial real estate sector of Dubai. Building on its award-winning residential legacy across Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Pantheon now extends its hallmark of design excellence, innovation, and precision craftsmanship to a new generation of modern business and lifestyle spaces.

Mr. Kinariwala said: “With VOXA, we are not only diversifying our portfolio but also empowering investors and enterprises with a future-ready opportunity that reflects Dubai’s dynamic growth and global appeal. We aim to contribute meaningfully toward the evolving real estate landscape of this city, where quality, connectivity, and lifestyle blend seamlessly.”

A New Standard in Work-Live-Play Design

Spanning over 450,000 sq. ft., VOXA seamlessly integrates 70,000 sq. ft. of premium commercial spaces, 20,000 sq. ft. of curated retail, and 360,000 sq. ft. of contemporary residences spread across 29 floors. Designed for modern enterprises and residents, VOXA offers an environment where one can work smart, live comfortably, and play freely, all within one inspired destination.

VOXA has been thoughtfully crafted to support productivity, well-being, and lifestyle balance, bringing together convenience, connectivity, and community under one roof.

The project boasts of contemporary architecture with functional spatial planning, including:

Spacious office layouts allowing flexible configurations and efficient natural lighting.

Over 24 world-class amenities, including meeting lounges, cafés, wellness zones, a yoga deck, beach wave pool, outdoor cinema, pet-friendly parks, and leisure areas.

Smart building management systems that optimise energy consumption and enhance operational efficiency.

Eco-friendly materials and low-emission construction practices, reinforcing Pantheon’s dedication to sustainable development.

Smart home technology offering seamless control of key home automation features

Integrated parking and enhanced accessibility, ensuring convenience and smooth mobility of both residents and professionals alike.

A Strategic Investment Opportunity

Beyond its design and lifestyle appeal, VOXA presents a compelling investment proposition across its residential, commercial, and retail components. By offering future-ready workspaces alongside contemporary residences and curated lifestyle experiences, the development delivers a unified work-live-play ecosystem within one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

With construction progressing on schedule and completion targeted for 2028, VOXA reinforces Pantheon Development’s long-term strategy to diversify its portfolio while strengthening its position as one of the region’s most trusted and forward-thinking developers.

For investment enquiries and more information, please visit: www.pantheondevelopment.ae.

About Pantheon Development:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dubai, Pantheon Development revolutionised the UAE’s real estate landscape by introducing affordable luxury to Dubai’s residential sector.

Identifying a gap in the market, the company set out to deliver high quality, stylish homes that redefine value for money. Pantheon Development quickly earned industry recognition, winning the "Best Affordable Luxury Property" award at the 2019 Arabian Business Real Estate Awards.

The company's philosophy, “The Pantheon Promise,” emphasises uncompromising quality, contemporary design, and affordability.

It specialises in crafting vibrant communities that enrich residents' lifestyles, offering amenities and features tailored for comfort and elegance. The brand is synonymous with delivering luxury living spaces in sought-after locations like Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Pantheon Development is actively expanding its footprint, including a significant AED 1 billion investment in Ras Al Khaimah's Central district. With an impressive portfolio featuring the developer continues to push boundaries while staying true to its commitment to offering affordable luxury without compromise.

The Projects

Pantheon Boulevard

Situated in JVC District 13, this Spanish-style, five-story building includes 157 thoughtfully designed apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units. The architecture prioritises comfort and efficient space utilisation, featuring private balconies for serene moments. The building’s strategic location places residents close to Dubai’s business hubs and emerging hotspots, making it an ideal choice for urban professionals and families alike.

Maison Elysee I

This flagship project in District 12 boasts 351 units that marry luxury with practicality. Designed with sleek, modern aesthetics, these apartments offer a harmonious blend of functionality and elegance. The interiors feature high-end finishes and contemporary designs, ensuring each unit serves as a serene yet sophisticated retreat for residents. Retail outlets on-site add convenience to the lifestyle offered here.

Maison Elysee II

Echoing the success of its predecessor, Maison Elysee II includes another 351 units, alongside curated retail spaces. Every residence reflects meticulous attention to detail, with textures and designs that exude sophistication. This development exemplifies Pantheon’s philosophy of creating sculpted environments where residents can thrive in comfort and style.

Pantheon Elysee Heights

A striking addition to the JVC skyline, this project stands as the tallest development by Pantheon. It includes 193 units with a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. The architecture is a study in contemporary elegance, with spaces designed to balance beauty and functionality. Retail outlets on the ground floor provide a seamless living experience for residents.

Pantheon Elysee I & II

These projects introduced 266 and 162 units respectively, catering to a wide demographic with studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations. Located in JVC, they are designed to meet the lifestyle needs of urbanites, combining sleek modernity with community-centric amenities.

Pantheon Elysee III

As the largest project to date, this development offers 322 residential units and 12 retail outlets. It continues the brand’s tradition of delivering homes that prioritise both aesthetics and utility. Featuring rich textures and modern designs, Elysee III is the epitome of affordable luxury in the heart of JVC.

One Central RAK

Pantheon’s flagship $272-million mixed-use project in RAK One Central is set to transform Ras Al Khaimah’s skyline. Spanning 450,000 square feet, it blends luxury, convenience, and lifestyle amenities like an infinity rooftop pool, jogging track, cinema, and dog park. Offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with select units featuring private pools, One Central is situated minutes from Marjan Island and key landmarks.