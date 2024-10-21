Doha: Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on The Report: Qatar 2025, OBG’s flagship publication exploring key economic trends and opportunities in the country. This partnership forms part of a broader effort to provide in-depth analysis of Qatar’s evolving business environment as the country works towards the fulfilment of the National Vision 2030.

Under the terms of the MoU, Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm will act as the official legal research partner for The Report: Qatar 2025, contributing its expertise on the legal framework and regulatory landscape. The publication will explore the key sectors driving economic growth in Qatar, including finance, real estate and technology, while offering unique perspectives on the legal aspects critical to business operations within the country.

The partnership aligns with Qatar Vision 2030’s goal to diversify and strengthen the economy by promoting sustainable growth across multiple industries. The Report: Qatar 2025 will provide business leaders, policymakers and investors with valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, making it an essential resource for those seeking to navigate Qatar’s dynamic business landscape.

Fernanda Braz, Oxford Business Group’s Country Director for Qatar, underscored the strategic importance of the partnership.

“This collaboration with Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm enhances our ability to offer comprehensive insights into Qatar’s legal and regulatory framework. Their expertise will be instrumental in ensuring The Report: Qatar 2025 provides a clear and thorough understanding of the legal environment, which is key to attracting both local and international investors,” she said.

Essa Al Sulaiti, Managing Partner of Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm, emphasised the critical role of the collaboration in advancing Qatar’s business landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oxford Business Group on this significant initiative. Together, we aim to deliver insights that will empower businesses and support the realisation of Qatar Vision 2030,” he remarked.

The Report: Qatar 2025 will be the result of extensive field research conducted by OBG’s team, including interviews with key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. The publication will serve as a comprehensive guide to the opportunities and developments shaping Qatar’s economy.