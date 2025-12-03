United Arab Emirates – ORA Developers has marked noteworthy progress on Bayn, its flagship coastal community in Ghantoot, by starting enabling works on the 4.8-million-square-metre development and opening new sales centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

ORA Developers awarded an AED 142 million enabling works contract to NMDC. This marks the construction commencement and enables ORA to progress toward vertical construction for Phase 1 scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026. At peak activity, more than 5,000 professionals and workers are expected to be on site, reflecting the scale of the project.

Alongside construction progress, ORA Developers has opened Signature showrooms in Al Qana in Abu Dhabi and Jumeirah in Dubai. Designed with clear visitor journeys and defined zones, these showrooms allow guests to explore Bayn’s design language, masterplan, and lifestyle vision through a curated and engaging presentation. Reflecting ORA’s human-centric philosophy, the spaces provide an elevated experience that introduces the essence and character of Bayn without relying solely on traditional renders or static displays.

Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer at ORA Developers, said:

“Breaking ground marks a significant milestone that brings Bayn closer to reality. It follows a comprehensive period of planning, design development, and site investigations that ensured we began construction on solid foundations. Awarding the enabling works contract to NMDC provides us with the technical expertise and disciplined delivery needed as we move toward vertical construction. Our new Signature showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai introduce customers to Bayn’s design and vision through a clear, curated experience that reflects the project’s character and ORA’s human-centric philosophy.”

Phase 1 includes approximately 805 villas and townhouses, offering 10 distinct typologies, with a selection of 3-8 bedrooms residences spread across four gated clusters, and is planned to start delivery by December 2028.

Since its launch in May 2025, Bayn has established itself as one of the UAE’s most anticipated new coastal destinations. Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the project blends low-density residential living with resort-style amenities, a vibrant marina, sports facilities, and interconnected waterfront promenades.

About Bayn

Bayn, a visionary coastal community within Ghantoot, blends vibrant city energy with serene coastal living. Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and just 35 minutes from Dubai and 45 minutes from Abu Dhabi it features 55% open spaces, including lush greenery and recreational areas.

The development spread across 4.8 million square meters includes low-density residential units—villas, townhouses, and apartments—each promoting comfort and environmental responsibility. Its 1.2 km beach and over 7 km of waterfront connect residents to nature, while its parks, sports club, and marina provide ample opportunities for active living.

The master-planned community includes residential, commercial, and leisure spaces, while sustainability is embedded in its infrastructure, from energy-efficient design to green spaces promoting biodiversity. The development also prioritizes walkability with extensive pedestrian and cycling paths. With its diverse offerings, Bayn is a dynamic destination where residents and visitors can thrive, set to redefine urban living in the UAE.

About ORA Developers:

ORA Developers Group is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living while contributing to the growth of the cities they belong to. Founded in 2016, the group holds over USD four billion in assets and manages a real estate portfolio exceeding USD 45 billion across Egypt, Cyprus, Pakistan, the UAE, and Iraq.

ORA focuses on identifying high-potential locations and turning them into integrated communities that deliver long-term value. Projects such as Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, Bayn in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Al Ward in Iraq, and seven key developments across Egypt demonstrate the group’s ability to develop in markets that are often overlooked and redefine their appeal through thoughtful, large-scale planning.

Its portfolio spans residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment with each project designed to offer a high standard of living that combines quality, design, and everyday convenience. The group’s hospitality assets include Silversands Grand Anse and Silversands Beach House in Grenada, a five-star hotel in development in Mykonos, and other upcoming properties that reflect ORA’s focus on premium experiences shaped by simplicity and attention to detail.

Across all its developments, ORA prioritizes well-being, sustainability, and a strong sense of place. Its communities are built with long-term relevance in mind, aligning with local needs while delivering global quality.

ORA is guided by the values of Excellence, Balance, and Happiness and continues to set new benchmarks in real estate by developing projects that are commercially sound, socially aware, and built to last.

