Dubai, UAE – OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today showcased its vision for the future of enterprise AI for the Middle East with the introduction of the OpenText AI Data Platform. Unveiled at the company’s annual flagship event, OpenText World 2025, the new platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations across the region by addressing the convergence of data and AI to deliver secure and scalable enterprise capabilities.

The launch of the OpenText AI Data Platform comes at a crucial time for the Middle East. While regional organizations are at the forefront of AI adoption, with an estimated 84% using the technology, only 31% have successfully scaled it across the enterprise, according to the McKinsey State of AI in GCC Countries 2025 survey. This highlights a critical gap between ambition and scaled, reliable implementation. The OpenText AI Data Platform directly solves this challenge by helping organizations manage, secure, and activate their private information with the necessary information governance built in.

“The Middle East is one of the fastest-moving regions in the world when it comes to AI adoption. However, our customers are now entering the critical phase of scaling AI from pilots to enterprise-wide value, and they demand trust and data governance above all else,” said George Schembri, Vice President & General Manager, Middle East at OpenText. “The OpenText AI Data Platform directly addresses this need. It empowers regional organizations to transform their rich, proprietary data into contextual, secure, and accurate intelligence, ensuring their AI investments drive real, audited business outcomes while fully respecting local data sovereignty requirements.”

OpenText also announced an expanded partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. Today, OpenText solutions such as OpenText Threat Detection and Response are already built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Under the enhanced collaboration, the two companies will co-innovate on the OpenText AI Data Platform through deeper technical integrations and Delta Sharing. This will enable customers to seamlessly unify, govern, and analyze their enterprise data, empowering them to unlock trusted AI insights and accelerate innovation at scale.

Unlocking Trusted AI for Middle East Enterprises

OpenText's strategy is built on 35 years of being good custodians of data and the overarching principle that practical AI requires agents to understand the specific situation and enterprise content it operates within.

OpenText ensures information is enriched with metadata tags to provide data lineage, data rights, and data retention policies. These contextual elements are essential to driving accuracy and auditability for any enterprise AI deployment.

OpenText Aviator then sits on top of this quality, contextually rich data to drive accurate results, helping organizations avoid the inaccuracies and negative consequences often associated with ungoverned AI models. Aviator is unique in its adherence to three core standards that offer flexibility vital for the diverse regional market:

Multi-cloud: Supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments, critical for data residency requirements.

Supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments, critical for data residency requirements. Multi-model: Compatible with any AI model, including allowing customers to bring their own model.

Compatible with any AI model, including allowing customers to bring their own model. Multi-application: Offers deep integration with ERP, CRM, and other enterprise platforms, connecting data across silos.

Redefining Enterprise Interaction with Data and AI

Alongside the AI Data Platform, OpenText also introduced several new offerings to accelerate enterprise transformation. These include OpenText Aviator Studio, a no-code platform designed to build, govern, and connect enterprise AI agents with features like multi-agent choreography and guardrail settings to prevent prompt injection. The company also introduced new capabilities within OpenText Knowledge Discovery, a set of tools to ingest structured and unstructured data, automate meta-data tagging, and connect to rich data sources in real-time, helping to build cross-functional knowledge bases.

Furthermore, OpenText highlighted the availability of OpenText Data Compliance, a suite of services that ensures security is built in, not bolted on, through AI readiness assessments, data redaction, PII controls, and privacy protection. Finally, the OpenText Aviator AI Services offering provides a dedicated team of experts to help customers cleanse and normalize data with scale, accelerate implementation of purpose-built agents, and articulate AI ROI.

Collectively, these advancements reinforce OpenText’s strategy to deliver a unified, end-to-end approach to secure, contextual, and scalable AI. OpenText has also reiterated that it will continue to partner across the ecosystem with alliance partners like SAP, Microsoft, Google, and others to drive an agent-to-agent roadmap, offering choice to meet the Middle East region’s unique requirements for data and AI sovereignty.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com

Contact

Christiane Salem

ProGlobal Communications (Agency)

Christane.salem@proglobal.agency