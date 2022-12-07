Dubai: The UAE is no stranger to innovation and cutting-edge technologies, with flying taxis on plan and driverless cars already being tested on the roads of the UAE, regular Cars are still the choice of most residents with many preferring rental over ownership. With developed online rental models the car owner minimizes the downtime of the car, earning on an ongoing basis states Alexander Pershikov, the founder of GetRentacar.com.

The most rented cars in the UAE according to GetRentacar.com are:

Nissan Kicks

. Type: subcompact crossover SUV

. avg. daily price: US$ 75

Mitsubishi Attrage

. Type: Sedan

. avg. daily price: US$ 39

Hyundai Sonata

. Type: Sedan

. avg. daily price: US$ 48

Mazda 6

. Type: Sedan

. avg. daily price: US$ 55

Nissan Sentra

. Type: Compact Sedan

. avg. daily price: US$ 30



With the sports car the Bugatti Chiron coming at the highest price of US$ 102K for daily rental and the lowest price going to the Nissan Sunny with an average of US$ 17 for daily rental.

Consumer focus is on affordability and efficiency, according to Pershikov “Customers want a good deal on their rentals but also a car that saves on gas and that is good for the environment”.

The rise of digital platforms in the marketplace has also facilitated the selection of cars for hire or leasing, the trend of online renting a car through apps has improved significantly with mobile rental applications having advanced booking features that offer more vehicle availability and comparable rental costs on a single platform such as Gentrentacar.com

With the growing economy in the UAE (projected 5.4 per cent GDP growth this year and 4.2% in 2023 according to IMF) and readily available cars on demand, car rentals have become even more accessible. The rising prices of fuel internationally and the global environmental awareness have all resulted in people being drawn towards sustainability. Along with the UAE’s efforts to achieve the UN SDGs at home and abroad. Environmentally friendly vehicles like electric and hybrid cars are being adopted as the UAE car rental industry is moving towards eco-friendly solutions.

