Riyadh, KSA – New Murabba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) in a landmark agreement for sustainable urban development. This strategic partnership underscores New Murabba's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's national objective.

The collaboration will implement innovative solutions for vegetation cover development, desertification control, and biodiversity enhancement throughout New Murabba.

This pioneering initiative will create a greener and more sustainable urban environment and serve as a model for future developments across the Kingdom. The MoU was formally signed by Michael Dyke, Chief Executive Officer of New Murabba, and H.E. Dr. Khaled Bin Abdullah Alabdulqadir, Chief Executive Officer of the NCVC.

Dyke said: “Through this collaboration, we anticipate the opportunity to exchange valuable experiences regarding the implementation of mutually agreed-upon joint programs and projects focused on afforestation and the enhancement of green spaces in designated areas within Saudi Arabia. Additionally, we aspire to strengthen our partnership with the Centre to facilitate a coordinated approach in operationalizing the necessary procedures and measures to preserve the ecosystem and natural vegetation.”

This collaboration, a key component of New Murabba's comprehensive ESG strategy, will extend over three years and focus on pioneering research, innovative green vegetation strategies, and community engagement. As the future of downtown living, New Murabba is dedicated to setting a global benchmark for sustainable urban development by integrating leading-edge environmental practices into the core of its design and operations. This partnership exemplifies this commitment and will contribute significantly to creating a vibrant, sustainable, and carbon-neutral urban ecosystem.

This MoU signifies New Murabba's commitment to pioneering innovative solutions for sustainable urban development. By integrating green infrastructure and prioritizing environmental stewardship, New Murabba is contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and Goal 13 (Climate Action), while setting a new global standard for future cities.