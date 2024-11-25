• NBK always strives to reach the highest level of customer satisfaction

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) remains steadfast in its dedication to enhancing the quality of services offered through the NBK Mobile Banking App, ensuring customers experience seamless transactions coupled with robust security. In line with this commitment, NBK has rolled out a range of new services and refined existing features within the app, delivering a banking experience that is both exceptionally convenient and reassuringly secure.

The recent updates introduced a variety of new services and enhancements to NBK Mobile Banking App, including:

Interest in Advance with NBK Flexible Term Deposit

The latest update to NBK Mobile Banking allows customers to open an NBK Flexible Term Deposit and receive interest in advance, in addition to other interest payment options, which are monthly, quarterly or annually. Customers can now open an NBK Flexible Term Deposit with a minimum amount of KD 1,000 through the NBK Mobile Banking App, while interest is calculated based on the deposit term and interest payment options.

Enabling Visibility as a Beneficiary & Quicker Transfers

NBK Mobile Banking App users can now conduct their transfers in faster and easier manner via the application by enabling their visibility to other NBK Mobile Banking users to be added as a beneficiary using mobile. In addition, with the new update users now have easier access to transactions related to send and receiving money requests straight from main dashboard, such as Quick Pay, Bill Splitting, Load My Account, Quick Send, transfers, etc. Moreover, with the new update, customer can now enjoy the flexibility of such requesting money via WAMD without registration.

Monthly Statements

With the new NBK Mobile Banking update, customers can now have the option to view their monthly statement from Account Details page, with the ability to customize or set specific dates and easily share it using their desired method without having the need to visit any of NBK Branches.

Hide Amount

NBK added a layer of security. Users now have the flexibility to hide/unhide the amount displayed of their products, such as accounts, credit cards, prepaid, loans, and all types of deposits whenever they want. This gives them more privacy when opening the application in public places.

Customize Customer and Display Device Names

With the NBK Mobile Banking App, customers can now personalize and edit the display of their names. They have the flexibility to retain their current name, shorten it, or modify it to their preferred style, ensuring the display aligns with their individual preferences and desires.

Customers are able to display the names of their devices in the app through the device management options.

No Minimum Balance for New Account Opening

In additional to the seamless banking solutions provided by NBK, customers can now also have the option to open a new account with zero minimum through NBK Mobile Banking App balance and enjoy a world-class digital banking experience without having the need to visit the branch.

New App Set Up Experience Post First Time Log in & Registration

To elevate our digital customer experience, NBK Mobile Banking app introduces a new experience for setting up and customizing the app once the customer is successfully registered and logging in for the first time. That includes the ability to choose their desired card to be added instantly to apple wallet, enabling FaceID, Geo Alerts, and Push Notifications. As well as the ability to choose their desired profile picture before accessing the dashboard.

Commenting on the new enhancements, Mr. Mohammad Al Dakhil, Head of Digital Banking Business at National Bank of Kuwait, said, “We are dedicated to unveiling a broad array of innovative services through the continuous enhancement of the NBK Mobile Banking App. As a central pillar in our banking operations, the app is poised to manage a significant proportion of transactions across our diverse channels. These upgrades are designed to elevate our customers' digital banking experience, providing them with unparalleled convenience and peace of mind, and effectively minimizing the necessity for branch visits.”

“All new modifications and services are driven by a deep understanding of our customers' needs, which we gain through ongoing communication and attentive listening to their feedback. By incorporating these insights, we accelerate the enhancement of our services to ensure that our customers enjoy an exceptional experience, ultimately making a meaningful impact on their daily lives,” he added.

Al Dakhil emphasized that NBK is committed to achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction by maintaining close communication with customers to understand their needs and expectations. This ongoing communication enables us to deliver exceptional banking services and products tailored to their expectations, ensuring a comprehensive and unique banking experience.

NBK remains at the forefront of innovation by continuously unveiling a suite of groundbreaking services through the NBK Mobile Banking App. Each addition is meticulously crafted to adhere to the highest standards of excellence, thereby securing customer satisfaction and trust. The bank is dedicated to advancing payment solutions and digital services through its regular updates, mirroring customers’ increasing reliance on these sophisticated tools for their banking needs.

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, NBK is dedicated to offering customers a secure and seamless platform for managing their finances with utmost convenience. This advanced app enables users to perform a wide array of banking transactions, including opening new accounts, reviewing account and credit card transactions, and monitoring NBK Miles and NBK Rewards Program points. Additionally, customers can effortlessly pay credit card dues and various electronic invoices, locate NBK Branches, ATMs, and CDMs across Kuwait, and update their personal information, among other essential services.

The NBK Mobile Banking App is available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.