Al-Ablani: NBK strives to develop its leaders and employees in collaboration with the best local and international educational institutions

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Coaches Circle Academy – Vancouver Canada, under which the academy provides training for the bank’s leaders to enhance their training skills in coaching, so that they can develop the capabilities and skills of the bank's employees..

This step aligns with the bank’s continuing investment in its human capital, regarding them as its most valuable asset, by providing the best-in-class training programs and workshops, to enhance their skills in the areas of leadership, strategy implementation, change management and innovation, in order to keep pace with the fast-paced developments in the banking industry.

According to the agreement, NBK’s leaders will participate in Coaches Circle Academy training program titled ‘The Transcendence Leader-Coach’ (TLC). The program’s objectives include developing coaching competencies, enhancing communication and problem-solving skills, increasing employee engagement and performance, promoting leadership development, building trust and collaboration, and driving organizational success.

The exclusive agreement with Coaches Circle Academy will enable the bank’s leaders to benefit from the TLC training program to emerge as Neo-Leaders who can navigate a world of Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity (the VUCA world). The program also develops participants’ skills, which will enable them to train and qualify the Bank's employees to play a greater role in the development of the business and assume leadership positions within the Bank in the future.

The program seeks to develop a set of key organizational health and leadership skills including transparent leadership skills, strategic thinking, decision making, enhancing communication and developing employees, creating positive environment and motivation, fostering accountability through role clarity, and managing expectations and generation gaps.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Head of Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said, “This program is part of our broader strategy to extend the coaching culture within the bank. NBK holds a firm conviction that employees are its most valuable assets, as work team efficiency guarantees the quality of the various banking services provided by the bank. Therefore, it always strives to develop its human capital, including leaders and employees, by providing them with the best-in-class training and development programs, in collaboration with the best local and international educational institutions.”

“This transformative four-month program aims to empower our leaders by expanding their knowledge, skills, and mindset. The program adopts a hybrid training model, blending in-person sessions with on-demand micro-learning to provide maximum flexibility and accessibility. Participants will engage in seven days of in-person sessions and complete Gallup Strengths Assessments, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful learning experience,” he explained.

“This training program comes in continuation of our efforts to develop the bank’s human capital, which will reflect positively on the services provided to customers, as NBK considers its employees as the cornerstone of all its successes achieved over more than seven decades,” he noted.

NBK stands out as one of the most attractive employers by offering equal opportunities and embracing diversity in the workplace and focusing on training and upskilling employees to help them build a successful career and position themselves as future leaders within the bank. This makes NBK the private sector employer of choice for Kuwaiti fresh graduates.