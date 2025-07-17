Muscat: In recognition of its outstanding efforts to advance digital innovation and elevate customer experience, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, was recently honoured with the prestigious ‘Innovation in Digital Payments and Customer Experience’ award at the 2025 Cybersecurity and Cloud Service Conference and Awards. This accolade underscores the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital financial solutions while enhancing the overall customer journey. The award was graciously accepted on behalf of the company by Mr. Rakesh Makkar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at National Finance.

The award celebrates National Finance’s efforts in leveraging advanced Fintech tools to simplify and secure the digital payment experience for customers nationwide. Through a comprehensive digital transformation strategy, the company has introduced seamless, user-centric services via its website and mobile app – empowering customers to calculate installments, manage payments, and access tools that simplify their financing journey. Complementing these digital platforms, National Finance’s network of strategically located self-service kiosks offers a hassle-free payment option. Internally, the company continues to harness fintech and automation to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the overall customer experience.

Bringing his expertise and strategic perspective to the event, Mr. Rakesh Makkar, Deputy CEO of National Finance, played a prominent role in the proceedings. He contributed valuable insights as a panelist in the Banking & Finance Panel: Fintech, e-Transformation & Cybersecurity, speaking on the topic of ‘Exploring Fintech’s Role in Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity’. Additionally, he delivered a compelling address during the Fintech Evolution & Innovation session, where he discussed how fintech is reshaping financial services, and highlighted National Finance’s commitment to embedding innovation across every facet of its operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Makkar stated, "It is a true honour to be recognized for our commitment to digital innovation and customer service excellence – two foundational pillars of National Finance’s operational philosophy. Our ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience through secure, user-friendly, and accessible digital channels reflect our dedication to promoting financial inclusion across diverse customer segments. As the financial services landscape continues to evolve, National Finance remains steadfast in its mission to lead the way in delivering smarter, safer, and more efficient digital experiences."

The receipt of this esteemed accolade marks a significant milestone in National Finance’s digital transformation journey. It reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing access to its comprehensive financing solutions while prioritizing convenience and ease for its customers. Through its active participation in such key industry forums, National Finance continues to reinforce its leadership position and contribute meaningfully to the dialogue shaping the future of the financial services sector.