Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Car buyers in Saudi Arabia can now shop for their dream car without leaving the comfort of the sofa, thanks to Motor Souq’s new revamped Website. The rebranded and newly launched business model adds another special touch—designed to offer customers a sophisticated car shopping experience.

Potential buyers on Motor Souq can now assess a car’s sleek exteriors right down to the stitching on the seats, remotely, via 360-degree high-resolution images. The transformation of Motor Souq represents the brand’s commitment to modernizing the process of buying a new car. This synchronized launch ensures that every customer receives a consistent, high-quality experience.

Rami Salah Hankir, COO of Taajeer Group, said: “Motor Souq’s transformation is more than just a rebranding—it is a step towards redefining how vehicles are bought in Saudi Arabia. With our new showroom and advanced website, we are committed to delivering a seamless, transparent and modern car-buying experience.”

Motor Souq is designed to transform the car-buying journey with innovative features. At its core is a 360-degree high-resolution real imaging system that offers detailed views of vehicle exteriors and interiors, allowing buyers to inspect every aspect remotely. Complementing this visual experience is an intuitive, user-friendly interface that streamlines navigation and enhances convenience. Advanced search functionalities enable users to efficiently filter vehicles by brand, model, year, and price range, while built-in car comparison tools empower buyers to evaluate multiple options side by side, ensuring they make well-informed purchasing decisions.

Amir Faquiri, General Manager of Motor Souq, said: “The new Motor Souq platform that we are developing will be a game-changer in the Saudi automotive industry. By combining the latest technology with a user-friendly interface, we are setting new standards for convenience, efficiency and trust in car transactions.”

Motor Souq distinguishes itself from other automotive platforms in the Kingdom by combining the traditional car shop experience through physical showrooms, and the new digital shopping model shopping experience, by offering an immersive online vehicle exploration experience and expansion network of seven showrooms across the Kingdom in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Madinah, Makkah, Taif and Jazan. The 360-degree visual capability bridges the gap between digital browsing and in-person viewing, enhancing buyer confidence and streamlining the purchasing process.

Visitors to the showroom will experience a modern retail environment complemented by expert sales advisors, while online users will benefit from the convenience of exploring vehicles from any location. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Motor Souq is leading the way in digital transformation. The brand’s commitment to combining innovation with customer satisfaction ensures that Saudi Arabia’s car buyers and sellers can expect an elevated standard of service and convenience.

Motor Souq invites customers to visit our Showrooms across the kingdom and explore its advanced platform at Motor Souq to experience the future of automotive buying firsthand.