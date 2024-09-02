Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Automotive enthusiasts and car hire users in the Kingdom can look forward to enjoying more premium cars, as Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has signed a significant fleet contract with Budget for supplying the car rental company with an extensive line-up of BMW and MINI vehicles.

While focused on the vision of both companies in providing customers with premium driving experiences, it also marks a milestone for both brands in the region, bolstering their shared vision of being “Success Partners”, a goal set at the beginning of 2024, for the year and beyond.

With models like the BMW 320i Business Edition, the performance-focused BMW 735i M Sport Package, and the stylish MINI Cooper 5 Door Hatch joining Budget’s fleet, customers are set to enjoy the best that German engineering and design have to offer. Whether for business or leisure, Budget’s clientele can now indulge in the exceptional luxury, performance, and innovation that BMW and MINI are known for.

The entire fleet delivered to Budget Saudi Arabia also include BMW 520i Business, BMW 735i Excellence Line, BMW X2 sDrive18i Business, BMW X4 xDrive 30i M Sport, BMW X5 xDrive 40i M Sport, and the BMW X6 xDrive 40i M Sport. The size and variety of the fleet is set to significantly amplify the presence of BMW and MINI brands in the Kingdom’s car rental and fleet sector.

David McGoldrick, Managing Director of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors-BMW Group KSA, commented on the partnership news: “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Budget Saudi Arabia as we continue to work together towards the mutual success of our respective brands. This fleet of BMW and MINI cars, including sedans, SUVs, and hatchbacks, not only highlights our strategic focus on expanding our presence in the rental car and fleet market but also delivers the most premium driving options available to Budget’s customers.”

While the partnership aligns with the shared values of both companies – quality, performance, and customer satisfaction – the acquisition of these vehicles is part of Budget’s broader strategy to increase the exposure of BMW and MINI brands in the car hire market, giving more customers the chance to experience the luxury and thrill of driving these iconic cars.

McGoldrick added, “We want Budget Saudi Arabia’s customers to have the opportunity to experience the joy of driving through the exceptional performance and luxury that our vehicles offer. At Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, we remain focused on nurturing business and partnerships in the rental market, and about contributing positively to the economic development of the Kingdom through such initiatives.”

The partnership, set to create a lasting impact in the car rental industry, also reflects the broader success story of the BMW and MINI in the region, with Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors leading the way in delivering top-tier automotive experiences in KSA.