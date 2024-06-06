MG and its official dealer set the stage for a new era with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art showroom in Madinah, followed by six showrooms to be opened soon in Jizan, Khurais in Riyadh, Abha, Taif, Tabuk and Makkah.

The new integrated one-stop showroom is one of six to be launched in major Saudi cities by the end of 2024, bringing the total number of MG facilities to 18 centers all over the Kingdom.

The new showrooms prioritize personalized assistance and comprehensive after-sale support, ensuring exceptional customer experience and growth in sales.

Madinah– Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: MG Motor, in collaboration with Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company and the official dealer for MG in Saudi Arabia, has opened the first fully integrated one-stop MG showroom in Madinah. The inauguration of this new integrated showroom, followed by an additional six showrooms to be opened in Jizan, Khurais in Riyadh, Abha, Taif, Tabuk, and Makkah, is an essential component of MG’s investment strategy to enhance its presence in major Saudi cities. Additionally, meeting the growing demand for the prevalent MG vehicles, providing high-quality after-sale services, as well as offering an enhanced customer experience, is a pivotal part of the strategic objectives.

The inauguration of the new showroom in Madinah was held in the presence of Jiad Modern Motors senior executives led by Managing Director Eng. Ihab Elfeky and executives of MG Motor Middle East and North Africa led by Managing Director Mr. Tom Lee, prominent business officials, local media representatives, and social media influencers.

The new sales, service and spare parts (3S) MG showroom in Madinah which was recently launched is situated in the city’s Al Tala’ah district by Airport Road. The 1,128 sqm showroom is set to personify the grandeur of MG’s brand while redefining the car purchasing experience of car enthusiasts all over the Kingdom. Thanks to its modern and spacious design, a wide range of MG vehicles will be displayed in the showroom that will cater to diverse preferences. The Madinah showroom is equipped with top-of-the-line facilities, including a sales showroom, an after-sales service center with a fast maintenance facility, and a genuine MG parts center. This ensures an unparalleled customer experience and is a testament to MG’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on this occasion, Managing Director of Jiad Modern Motors Eng. Ihab Elfeky emphasized the importance of this center to the MG brand and its customers in the Madinah Region saying, “The inauguration of the new one-stop MG showroom in Madinah region, which is situated at a prime location on Airport Road, exemplifies our commitment to meeting the growing demands of our valued customers in the Madinah region. The showroom offers unparalleled sales experiences, an extensive range of high-quality MG vehicles, and exceptional customer service. This comes as part of the expansive investment strategy of Jiad Modern Motors which aims to expand MG showrooms and one-stop service centers to meet the growing demand for MG vehicles in the Saudi market, and to enhance after-sales service outlets, as well as facilitate the supply and distribution of spare parts and offering the highest quality services and the latest models of MG vehicles to MG customers “.

Eng. Elfeky added, “By opening the brand new showroom in Madinah today, we now have six showrooms in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah. Per the strategic plan of Jiad Modern Motors, an additional six showrooms are expected to be opened by the end of 2024 in the cities of Jazan, Khurais in Riyadh, Abha, Taif, Tabuk, and Makkah. This exemplifies our commitment to meeting the growing demand of our valued customers in all Saudi cities. The MG one-stop centers offer an unparalleled sales experience, an extensive range of high-quality MG vehicles, and exceptional customer service to MG customers, ensuring maximum customer satisfaction and convenience “.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East and North Africa, said: “The inauguration of the one-stop state-of-the-art showroom in Madinah, and shortly in Jazan, Khurais in Riyadh, Abha, Taif, Tabuk and Makkah marks an outstanding start to our partnership with Jiad Modern Motors. These facilities are a testament to MG Motor’s dedication to providing our Saudi customers with the highest quality products and services. In collaboration with our partners “Jiad Modern Motors”, we look forward to continue delivering an exceptional customer experience and building lasting and solid relationships with our Saudi customers. Coupled with establishing service centers and authorized dealerships in key regions, MG aims to ensure that owners receive better-than-ever service and support.”

-Ends-

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

About Jiad Modern Motors:

Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company is one of the most important leading automotive companies that has succeeded in offering its latest models to customers in the Saudi market. Thanks to its track record of success based on credibility and a high reputation in the auto-motive sector, as well as leadership in providing after-sales services and high-quality spare parts, it will continue to strengthen its reputation as one of the most important Saudi car companies. It has received the attention of the most famous international car brands wishing to strengthen their presence in the Saudi market through partnership and alliance with the company.

