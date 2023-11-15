Dubai, UAE - Maybourne Hotel Group, a pioneer of innovation within the hospitality industry, has today announced a partnership with Virtusan, a science & technology-based platform. Dr. Li Wu Founder, and Chairwoman of Virtusan made the announcement during a keynote speech, at the prestigious 17th annual Global Wellness Summit in Miami.

This partnership, between Maybourne & Virtusan, enables a global first advancement of hospitality, and human health backed by Virtusan’s Scientific Advisory Board S.A.B. Which comprises some of the thought leaders of our generation including global luminaries Dr. David Sinclair, Dr. Andrew Huberman, and Dr. Shauna Shapiro. This extraordinary partnership allows Maybourne to offer hotel guests the latest from Virtusan’s S.A.B. - the foundational evidence-based protocols designed to promote healthy habit formation integrated into Maybourne hotel environments. Leading to improved performance, greater happiness, and a pioneering distinct approach to Longevity.

Roland Fasel, COO of Maybourne Hotel Group, commented: ‘We understand that health, well-being, and longevity are at the forefront of our guests' minds and appreciate the complexities involved in getting the balance right. By tapping into the incredible expertise of Virtusan’s S.A.B. and leveraging the latest evidence-based technical advances, we are confident that we will be better able to meet our guest’s needs wherever they are in their wellness journey’.

Dr. Li Wu, founder and CEO of Virtusan said: ‘We have chosen to partner with Maybourne Hotel Group, leaders and innovators in the luxury hospitality industry, by creating "Emerse” - a world first in integrated, immersive, environmental experience for their guests. Led by our Science Advisory Board, Virtusan aims to seamlessly blend digital and physical health experiences to promote healthy habit formation backed by science, clinical trials, research and evidence. Merging our foundational protocols with spaces, and amenities engineering health through behaviours and multi-sensory stimulus. This project is particularly important for me as it would provide a cornerstone of a happier, healthier life for everyone’.

ABOUT MAYBOURNE HOTEL GROUP

Maybourne manages Claridge’s, The Connaught, The Berkeley, The Maybourne Beverly Hills, The Maybourne Riviera and The Emory opening in 2024, some of the world’s most legendary luxury hotels. Maybourne is committed to inspiring extraordinary experiences that reflect the individual nature of its hotels, its guests and its staff whilst maintaining a timeless and intuitive service style that are the hallmarks of its priorities.

ABOUT VIRTUSAN

Virtusan’s platform provides resources, and tools - science and technology as a service for well-being. Developed in partnership with our Science Advisory Board, and backed by research, and evidence to elicit behavioural change, and healthy habit formation, Virtusan aims to create a place of trust and care.

"Emerse" by Virtusan promotes mind + body health through immersive in-person integration. Offering multi-sensory experiences that incorporate touch, smell, sight, and sound - while our specially formulated products enhance overall well-being, "Emerse" seamlessly integrates into hospitality and living spaces, enriching the guest experience and fostering holistic health.

Reducing stress, improving sleep, and elevating performance in all aspects of life

For further information please visit our website: Virtusan.com or contact us at hello@virtusan.com

