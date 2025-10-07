UAE – Zigment, the AI-native customer journey platform, today announced a series of major milestones as it accelerates its global growth journey. The company has secured a landmark deal with GrupoUMA, one of Latin America and Europe’s leading automotive distributors, and further cemented its presence in Europe through a strategic partnership with Bajaj Europe.

The partnership with GrupoUMA provides Zigment a strong foothold across multiple countries in Latin America and Europe. It also validates the scalability of Zigment’s agentic AI platform in large, multi-market enterprises. The Bajaj Europe engagement complements this achievement, reinforcing the company’s growing influence in the automotive sector.

As part of its expansion strategy, Zigment will soon establish an office in Dubai, aimed at deepening its presence in the Middle East and supporting enterprises in the region.

“Our partnerships with GrupoUMA and Bajaj Europe mark a pivotal moment in Zigment’s growth journey. Automotive is a sector undergoing rapid digital transformation, and our platform is enabling distributors and manufacturers to deliver richer, more seamless customer experiences at scale,” said Dikshant Dave, Founder & CEO of Zigment. “Establishing a base in Dubai is another important step as we strengthen our presence in global growth markets.”

Zigment has achieved partnership status with Give.org, underscoring its commitment to building AI solutions that are responsible, transparent, and trustworthy. This recognition reinforces the company’s focus on ethics while it scales its platform globally. At the same time, Zigment’s agentic AI is being adopted across industries—from automotive and real estate to banking and healthcare—where enterprises are using it to drive engagement, automate workflows, and unlock value from unstructured data. Beyond commercial applications, Zigment is also working with non-profits and charities worldwide, ensuring that the benefits of AI are accessible to organizations of all kinds.

In the United States, Zigment has closed multiple enterprise deals, significantly expanding its presence in one of the world’s most competitive markets. These wins demonstrate the scalability and adaptability of Zigment’s platform across industries and geographies. At the heart of all this momentum is its innovation hub in Bangalore, which continues to drive product development, client success, and global growth. Despite its rapid international expansion, the company remains deeply rooted in India, where its vision and execution continue to accelerate its global journey.

Zigment is an AI-native platform transforming customer engagement with Agentic AI. Designed to scale across industries and geographies, Zigment empowers enterprises to deliver personalized, efficient, and responsible customer experiences. From automotive leaders to non-profits, organizations worldwide are leveraging Zigment’s technology to drive growth, engagement, and social impact.

