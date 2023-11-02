Dubai, UAE — Lune Technologies, an Emirati financial data science company and transaction data enrichment and analytics company that is part of Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem and Green Future Project, a climate tech committed to promoting environmental sustainability on a global scale, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership.

Introduction

Lune has been at the forefront of tech-driven solutions in the banking industry, continuously pushing the envelope in terms of what technology can accomplish in financial services. Green Future Project shares a similar ethos, albeit in the realm of sustainability, with its comprehensive solutions aimed at enabling businesses to become environmentally responsible.

Background of the Partnership

With an increasing emphasis on responsible technology and sustainability, Lune recognized the critical need to incorporate environmental data into its existing offerings. Identifying Green Future Project's significant contributions in the field of ESG, Lune entered into this partnership to integrate carbon footprint metrics into its banking solutions. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Lune's long-term vision for a more sustainable future, the UAE's Sustainability Strategy, and the global objectives of COP28.

Key Benefits and Features

This collaboration aims to provide GHG emissions data related to consumer expenditures, offering unparalleled insights that have been lacking in the GCC/MENA regions. Ultimately, Lune will add carbon footprint data as part of its enrichment engine, enabling banking customers to track their carbon footprint per transaction. This feature will guide consumers and businesses towards more responsible spending, in line with achieving a net zero future.

Quotes from Key Stakeholders

"This partnership aligns perfectly with Lune's vision for a more responsible future. As the global community comes together for COP28, our initiative adds a crucial layer of consumer empowerment, enabling each transaction to be a meaningful contribution toward a net-zero world." says Helal Tariq Lootah, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Lune

"Together with Lune we are leading an innovative path in the banking sector, demonstrating that sustainability is a versatile approach that can be integrated into any industry. We firmly believe that even the smallest everyday actions can lead to a significant positive impact. Through greater awareness of the emissions generated we can make consumer choices not only more conscious but also more sustainable." adds Zain Tarawneh, Co-Founder of Green Future Project

'Net Zero' and Responsible Behavior

This partnership is a significant step toward aligning consumer behavior with the global goal of achieving 'Net Zero' emissions. By revealing how everyday spending choices contribute to one's carbon footprint, Lune and Green Future Project are fostering a culture of responsibility and sustainable decision-making.

Future Expectations

As of October 2023, Lune has rolled out the enriched feature set, already providing its clients with an even more comprehensive understanding of their financial choices' environmental impact. Plans to expand and improve the dataset are already in motion.

About Lune

Lune is a Transaction Data Enrichment and Analytics company with a mission to simplify financial data for leading MENA banks, financial institutions and fintechs. The company's innovative analytics enables businesses to drive revenue while delivering personalized experiences based on actual fact of spending and earning habits. For more information, please visit www.lunedata.io

About Green Future Project

Green Future Project is an Italian B-Corp, certified Digital Partner RINA, created with the aim of supporting and guiding companies in achieving their sustainability goals. Green Future Project proves to be the strategic partner for companies, able to provide a complete and integrated platform, with multiple functionalities: from monitoring energy consumption and CO2 emissions, to the direct purchase of carbon credits and biodiversity tokens, from the activation of subscriptions that support high environmental impact projects to specialized consulting for the development of an ESG strategy.

With Green Future Project's advanced technology, companies can monitor their environmental impact in real-time, track project progress through data and satellite imagery, and share their achievements with stakeholders and their community https://greenfutureproject.com