Cairo, Egypt: LMD, the leading regional real estate developer, announced today the launch of Zoya Ghazala Bay, its latest flagship project, in the most exclusive location of Ghazala Bay, North Coast Egypt. The project will be developed on one of the very few remaining land plots in Sidi Abdelrahman. Zoya Ghazala Bay spans over 150 acres, with a total investment of 6 billion EGP, and is expected to be the sparkling jewel of Ghazala Coast and the whole North Coast. The project was designed by Alchemy Architecture, one of the most reputable architecture firms around the globe, having designed many famous landmarks in Egypt and the region.

A sanctuary emerging from nature, Zoya Ghazala Bay unites modern architecture with elements from the living world. It honors the rituals of the sacred shoreline it inhabits and creates tranquility between the new and the existing. The project is located in Ghazala Bay at 142 km, Sidi Abdelrahman, and its only 3 hours away from Cairo, making it the destination of choice for everyone who seeks serenity and beauty in the heart of this untouched nature and purely fresh air.

Zoya Ghazala Bay is characterized by its totally-distinctive design, services, greeneries, and open spaces, embodying an exemplary model of coastal developments. Despite the vast area of the project, the total built-up area represents only 15%, while the remaining 85% was dedicated to open spaces, green spaces and waterfront views, Such as pools, lagoons, and the breathtaking turquoise water of the Mediterranean Sea, which emphasize the beauty and excellence of the project. In addition to the excellent service experience, The project’s total built-up area is 153,000 sqm, comprising 3 phases with diversified unit offerings, including standalone villas overlooking the sea, the pools and the lagoons, as well as twin houses, townhouses, chalets, and cabanas with different areas starting with 120 sqm. The built-up area will be constructed on gradually-ascending levels to let residents and visitors enjoy the unmatched scenery of waterscape and greeneries round the clock.

Eng. Amr Sultan, the CEO of LMD said that Zoya Ghazala Bay is a one-of-a-kind project, which celebrates beauty, exclusivity for residents and visitors alike. “Our vision to offer luxurious communities and developments to our distinguished customers, is getting more matured every day. Our projects comprise all elements of modern lifestyle, promising to take you away from the hustle and bustle of the daily hectic and noisy city life. In LMD, we aim to showcase Zoya Ghazala Bay as a refined example of how coastal projects should be, and how they could diligently cater to various needs of residents and visitors through exclusive service offerings that always exceed customer expectations. This unmatched level of privacy is your escape from the ever-crowded cities”.

The master plan will be executed by Archi-View Architect, which has a vast expertise in developing integrated urban communities, by introducing innovative ideas and out-of-the-box solutions to incorporate elements of nature with smart use of spaces. While paying a great attention to details, they consider in the design to offer the highest level of comfort and enjoyment to homeowners. To achieve this, Archi-View Architect creates separating spaces between residential units to ensure the highest standard of privacy and exclusivity is provided to residents. In order to enable easy access and mobility inside Zoya Ghazala Bay, LMD will establish a network of roads and promenades that will connect the project’s key components and avail mobility options leading to public areas and service outlets, including entertainment, hospitality, waterpark, and sports facilities that fit everyone’s needs. LMD aims to achieve total sales of 8 billion EGP.

Crafting transformative residential and commercial experiences, has been LMD’s dedicated pursuit since 2007. LMD is committed to geographic expansion by reflecting its distinctive vision on the world through high-quality developments that transcend the ordinary in every aspect. LMD has a vast land portfolio in prime locations nationwide. In other words, the company owns a wide selection of projects, comprising commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments. One-Ninety is LMD’s flagship mixed-use project includes branded residences, offices and commercial components to create one-of-a-kind experience. The project is located directly on the intersection between the Ring Road and 90 street in New Cairo. Another flagship project is 3’Sixty, a business and leisure complex, which introduces totally-innovative concepts of administrative, medical and commercial components in East Cairo. Last but not least, Stei8ht, LMD’s first residential project in a strategic location in East Cairo, spanning over a vast area of 500 acres. LMD has a clear insight and distinctive strategy, aiming to introduce new offerings beyond customers’ expectations.

