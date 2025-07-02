Dubai, United Arab Emirates – LEORON Professional Development Institute has entered into a new partnership with the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, bringing together high-impact training with world-class academic content to meet the growing demand for high-quality professional development across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and beyond.

This collaboration introduces a unique blend of training programmes that will feature online content in four key areas: Advanced Leadership, AI in Finance, Digital Transformation Strategy, and Business Operations. These courses, developed specifically for this collaboration, combine the structure and interactivity of classroom-based learning with the depth and flexibility of Oxford Saïd education. This partnership model is a first for Oxford Saïd in the region and offers clients access to the highest quality content from one of the most prestigious business schools globally.

LEORON develops more than 50,000 learners per year, ranging from entry level to C-Suite Executives. These courses are suitable for mid-senior level professionals looking to develop core skills and benefit from the blended approach of academic and practical course content.

“This partnership reflects a strategic move to redefine how professional learning is delivered, moving beyond traditional online and classroom formats,” said Mariana Ignatov, VP Certified Programs at LEORON. “It represents a thoughtful response to how today’s professionals prefer to learn—through flexible, relevant, and engaging experiences. We are honoured to collaborate with Oxford Saïd to bring this vision to life.”

The partnership is designed to support professionals of varying levels, in all corporate sectors, to navigate increasingly complex industries, helping them sharpen skills and make better decisions in real-world contexts. With future plans to expand into new subject areas, this cooperation aims to become a lasting resource for continuous learning across sectors.

Caroline Williams, Executive Director of Oxford Saïd Online, said: ‘This partnership is a natural and strategic fit. The GCC is an important political and economic alliance focused on promoting stability and cooperation across the Gulf region. And at Oxford Saïd we equip our learners with the right knowledge and tools to have a positive impact on their communities and the world around them. With this in mind, we are proud to able to bring our worldclass education to its managers and leaders.’

About LEORON

LEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 1300+ programs annually, while 50,000+ professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest tech solutions across the EMEA region. We support our valued clients with a wide range of services, including Training Needs Analysis, Competency Development and Assessment, and custom-built e-Learning solutions that cater to specific industries and knowledge areas. Explore our extensive training offering at www.leoron.com.

About Saïd Business School

Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford is a vibrant and innovative business school, embedded within a 900-year-old world leading university. We create programmes and ideas that have global impact and reach. We educate leaders, change makers and innovators across every industry and sector. Our groundbreaking research and exceptional teaching transforms individuals, who transform businesses, which transforms the world. We create ïmpact from within. www.sbs.ox.ac.uk