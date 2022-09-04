Muscat: The Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah, the pioneer in the collection of public utility bills in the Sultanate, has concluded its skill development initiative, ‘Growth Programme’. The programme equipped 15 employees with the needed knowledge, skills and capabilities required to thrive in a competitive market. A graduation ceremony was held at the Modern College of Commerce and Science, which has been running the programme for two years. Several representatives attended the event from the college and OIFC Khedmah.

Furthermore, it aimed to instil a ‘culture of continuous learning’ as it is one of the most important fundamentals of the work environment. In addition, it focused on encouraging employees to augment their experiences, diversifying their tasks and training them to transform challenges into inspiring opportunities.

Shamsa Al Hatali, one of the programme graduates, said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to Khedmah for providing my colleagues and me this great opportunity to participate in the ‘Growth Programme’. I am proud to be one of the first batches to graduate from this talent development initiative. It has helped me think critically and has encouraged me to strive for the best. Despite the challenges of commuting from the place of my residence to the programme venue, I was keen on completing the task, which yielded favourable results. The knowledge and skills I gained positively influenced my career and personal life.”

Disrupted by the pandemic, the course was prolonged for two years but this did not deter the participants’ motivation. They were able to turn the challenges into opportunities as they switched from physical to online classes, embraced E-learning and leveraged the various new tools and technologies to enhance their skills.

Through such impactful, sustainable and value-driven initiatives, Khedmah has reinstated its position as an organisation that contributes to raising a knowledge-based economy whilst empowering its citizens to lead transformation in the sector.