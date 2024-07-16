Amritsr Restaurant is King Group Hospitality’s 12th outlet and one of the few restaurants that serve customers with delicious cost-effective and authentic Indian food round the clock so that food lovers could taste food at their convenience at any time of the day and night

Dubai, UAE: Kings Group Hospitality, one of the fastest-growing food service providers in the Middle East and Far East, has opened its 12th outlet – Amritsr Restaurant, a groundbreaking addition to the UAE’s dynamic US$19.98 billion food and beverage industry. Located in Cluster X, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Amritsr Restaurant commenced operations on May 20, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled dining experiences.

JLT is one of Dubai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, with more than 100,000 people spread across the 2 square kilometres community. It also has a thriving professional community who work in different offices and dine out in neighbourhood restaurants.

King Group Hospitality owns and operates Amritsr, Punjab and China King restaurants spread across Dubai, UAE, and Thailand including five in Dubai and 7 restaurants in Thailand. This is the third Amritsr Restaurant in Dubai. With 40 professionals working day and night, the 86-seat restaurant overlooks the Jumeirah Lake waterfront at the backdrop of a number of residential and commercial towers offering breath-taking views.

Amritsr Restaurant stands out as the sole Indian dining establishment in Cluster X offering 24-hour service, catering to the diverse and cosmopolitan lifestyle of Dubai’s residents and visitors alike. Boasting a seating capacity for up to 86 guests, the restaurant embodies a blend of contemporary elegance and traditional charm, providing a welcoming ambiance for patrons to indulge in authentic Indian cuisine at any hour of the day or night.

The launch of Amritsr Restaurant comes at a time when the food and beverage sector witness steady growth to US$19.98 billion by the end of 2024 and play a pivotal role in the UAE’s economy

Mr Vicky M. Sethi, Managing Director of Kings Group Hospitality, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, "Amritsr Restaurant represents a culmination of our vision to create a dining destination that not only celebrates the rich culinary heritage of India but also addresses the evolving preferences of Dubai’s discerning diners. We are excited to introduce 24-hour service, ensuring that our guests can enjoy authentic Indian flavours whenever they choose, setting a new standard for dining convenience and excellence in JLT.

“In order to cater to a wider and diverse population, we have created a dynamic and diverse menu for the cosmopolitan customers to benefit from, including a selection of Chinese and vegetarian food.”

The introduction of Amritsr Restaurant underscores Kings Group Hospitality’s commitment to innovation and quality within the F&B industry. With a team of 40 dedicated professionals, including skilled chefs and service staff, the restaurant promises an exceptional dining experience marked by impeccable service and culinary mastery. From traditional favorites like butter chicken and biryanis to contemporary interpretations of regional specialties, the menu at Amritsr Restaurant showcases a diverse array of flavors and textures to suit every palate.

Beyond its culinary offerings, Amritsr Restaurant embodies Kings Group Hospitality’s dedication to sustainability and community engagement. The restaurant sources ingredients locally wherever possible, supporting UAE’s agricultural sector and reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, initiatives are underway to minimize food waste through responsible sourcing and portion control, aligning with global trends towards sustainable dining practices.

In line with Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for gastronomy and cultural diversity, Amritsr Restaurant not only serves as a culinary haven but also as a cultural ambassador for Indian cuisine in the heart of JLT. The restaurant’s décor reflects a harmonious blend of modern aesthetics and traditional motifs, creating an inviting atmosphere that celebrates India’s vibrant heritage and culinary traditions.

With successful ventures in Thailand, Kings Group Hospitality brings a wealth of international experience and culinary expertise to Amritsr Restaurant. The company’s branches in Thailand have garnered acclaim for their innovative menus, impeccable service, and commitment to quality, establishing Kings Group Hospitality as a leader in the hospitality and F&B sectors across multiple markets.

King Group Hospitality is a UAE-based international hospitality brand engaged in food services and retail sector where it is making a difference. For over 52 years, Kings Group Hospitality has perfected the art of food retail services. Prioritizing quality over quantity, the dedicated staff works tirelessly to deliver the ultimate food experience to customers.

Kings Group Hospitality began its journey in 1970 in India. CEO Manjit Singh's passion for food and vision for a formidable food empire laid the foundation for the success seen today. The company expanded to Dubai in 2010 with the launch of Kulcha King, growing to 13 outlets in the UAE and employing 350 staff by 2016. Kulcha King was sold in 2017 to Wakira Investments for AED 28 million.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Vicky M. Sethi, the venture expanded further with the formation of Amritsr Restaurant in Thailand in 2018. In just six years, Kings Group Hospitality has launched 12 restaurants under three brands—Amritsr, Punjab by Amritsr, and China King—across the UAE and Thailand, employing a team of 550 dedicated professionals.

Kings Group Hospitality's diversification includes the brand Punjab, a pure vegetarian delight showcasing diverse culinary offerings, available in various malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Punjab is a multi-cuisine concept restaurant catering to multiple tastes, featuring Indian sweets, live outdoor catering, and services for all occasions across the UAE.

