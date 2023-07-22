Seef Properties, one of the leading real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the opening of Junaid Perfumes in Seef Mall – Muharraq.

The latest Junaid Perfumes branch provides Seef Mall – Muharraq’s visitors with a diverse collection of unique products, including perfumes, aromatic essential oils, incense and oud wood, and presenting an immersive combination of authentic Arab fragrances and innovative contemporary western perfumes.

Since inception in 1910, Junaid Perfumes began its journey in Bahrain, making history and shaping cultural traditions by offering precious sentiments. Junaid Perfumes has since become a recognised perfume house in the region, with over 100 retail outlets in more than five countries and a growing global reach, creating an unparalleled reputation for dedication, innovation and excellence, and leaving a lasting impression on its customers.

“Junaid” is the founder of Junaid Perfumes Company; a self-made trader who began his journey in the field of essential oils and traditional perfumes in the capital Manama in the early 1900s. Today, Junaid Perfumes Company has established itself as one of the deep-rooted family companies, with an unmatched 100+ years heritage in the business.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties, stated: “We are glad to announce the opening of Junaid Perfumes; one of the most prestigious Bahraini brands in the perfumes industry in Seef Mall – Muharraq. This will surely add to the diverse range of exceptional shopping options in the mall and attract enthusiasts of Arabic and Western perfumes. At Seef Properties, we constantly strive to maintain our position as pioneers in the field of commercial centres’ management, by studying the changing needs of customers to meet their shopping requirements, and providing an unparalleled shopping experience coupled with modern facilities that keep pace with the latest fashion trends and hospitality centres.”

For his part, Mr.Hamad Junaid, Managing Director, commented: “We are pleased to open our latest branch in the Kingdom in Seef Mall – Muharraq, which boasts the best components and serves our expansion plans to win a larger segment of customers, in line with the distinction of the name Junaid and its adoption of everything new and innovative in the perfumes industry, while at the same time, preserving our rich traditions and values. We aspire that our new branch in one of the Kingdom’s most advanced malls will contribute to meeting the requirements of our valued customers, in terms of aromatic essential oils and perfumes of all kinds.”

It is worth noting that Seef Mall – Muharraq is located on a sea front extending over an area of 72,000 square metres. It is distinguished by its unique location that overlooks the historic Arad Fort and the capital Manama. The Mall includes various shopping options with the availability of 132 stores, Carrefour Hypermarket, a space designated for restaurants and cafes, and Magic Island family entertainment centre, in addition to a cinema complex consisting of 14 cinemas with more than 1,300 seats. The cinema complex also includes the first IMAX theatre in Bahrain, providing the finest cinematic experience that adopts the best technologies in sound, image, and theatre engineering, while the wide range of shops and various entertainment centres cater to the needs of the residents of Muharraq, Arad and Amwaj Islands.