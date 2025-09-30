Film created for Spirit Week – Jumeirah’s annual celebration of culture and its colleague community.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, today premiered a new film on the sail of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, in recognition of its colleagues who make the experience special for guests.

The film, entitled ‘This is the Spirit of Jumeirah’, features colleagues from the brand’s over 11,000-strong team comprising 140 nationalities and was projected over 200 metres against the backdrop of the iconic hotel. Lighting up the night sky, the cinematic tribute could be seen by residents and visitors up to 20km away across Dubai.

As part of the premiere, Jumeirah also hosted a special viewing event for its Executive Committee and 50 long-serving colleagues who are celebrating between 20 and 30 years of service with the brand. This milestone recognition further underscored the company’s appreciation of the people who have shaped Jumeirah’s journey and contributed to its enduring success.

As part of Jumeirah’s ongoing commitment to creating a strong culture and great place to work, Spirit Week celebrates its employer values of Diversity, Generosity, and Uncompromising Spirit with a host of events and activities for colleagues taking place across all its hotels globally. This is the fourth edition of the annual Spirit Week, with previous editions celebrating the contribution of colleagues with giant billboards thanking colleagues on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, and a 30 by 40 metre sand art installation featuring Jumeirah’s properties from across the globe at Madinat Jumeirah.

