Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Electronics Ltd., a leading retailer of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE, has announced a surge in drone sales, reporting a 30% increase across its stores in the United Arab Emirates, over the past six months, reflecting growing interest in drone usage among tech enthusiasts.

Popular drone models such as the DJI Air 3S, DJI Flip, DJI Mini 4 Pro, DJI Neo, and DJI Mavic 3 Pro have dominated Jumbo Electronics’ shelves, providing customers with exceptional opportunities for adventure and creativity. While the sales forecast for these models looks promising, Jumbo has also noticed the growing popularity of small, compact drones weighing less than 250 grams, as they are easy to carry and not restricted in many countries.

Commented on this trend, Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd., said: “Jumbo is celebrating 50 years of trust and tradition at the forefront of innovation. Our role as a trusted retailer is to bridge global technological advancements with the growing appetite of UAE consumers –– an exciting symbiosis further validated by the remarkable uptick in drone sales. By offering cutting-edge aerial solutions, we enable customers to capture vistas, document memories, and explore limitless creativity with unmatched trust and customer service.”

The UAE has recently logged an increase in registered drones, with about 23,960 currently listed on the UAE Drones Unified Platform. This step marks a key initiative under the UAE’s “We the UAE 2031” vision for fostering technology-driven lifestyle enhancements.

Among the many popular models flying off the shelves, these top five drones have been the standout performers at Jumbo Electronics’ stores in the UAE:

1. DJI Air 3S

A marvel in the world of aerial travel photography, the DJI Air 3S is equipped with a dual-camera system that captures breathtaking moments day or night. Its flagship primary 1-inch CMOS camera and an advanced 70mm medium tele camera provide unrivalled dynamic range and flexibility for diverse shooting needs. Whether you’re capturing landscapes, architecture, or intimate close-ups, the Air 3S gives users the freedom to frame every shot with precision.

This model has next-generation nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing and offers a remarkable 45-minute flight time, allowing its user ample time to scout, shoot, and perfect their content without interruptions.

What sets the Air 3S apart is its impeccable HDR video support at 4K/60fps, along with 14 stops of dynamic range that bring crisp clarity to every frame. The Free Panorama mode enhances creativity, stitching multiple shots into cohesive wide-angle panoramas with cinematic detail.

2. DJI Flip

A vlogger’s dream come true, the DJI Flip boasts innovative design paired with robust safety features. Its compact foldable structure, combined with full-coverage carbon-fiber propeller guards, makes it one of the safest airborne cameras for indoor and outdoor usage. Weighing less than 249g, the Flip is classified as a lightweight drone —perfect for travel and vlogging enthusiasts.

On the performance side, the DJI Flip features a powerful 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing high-definition 48MP stills and 4K HDR videos. Its AI-enabled intelligent shooting modes, such as Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Hyperlapse, take complexity out of videography. It also offers real-time subject tracking, automatic braking and one-tap shooting, backed by 31 minutes of flight time and fast-charging battery technology.

3. DJI Mini 4 Pro

The DJI Mini 4 Pro strikes a perfect balance between portability and powerful performance. Weighing under 249g, it is not only compact enough to be your constant travel companion but also meets regulatory requirements for hobbyist drones in most countries. Its omnidirectional obstacle sensing technology ensures peace of mind, even for novice flyers, while its extended 45-minute flight time allows unlimited creativity.

Equipped with a cutting-edge 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, the Mini 4 Pro delivers uncompromising image quality, with 48MP photos and 4K HDR video that remains flawless in low-light conditions. What makes it stand out is its true vertical shooting ability, perfect for content creators, and intelligent features like Waypoint Flight and Hyperlapse, which automate stunning shots with cinematic consistency.

4. DJI Neo

The DJI Neo is a palm-sized drone perfect for everyday usage, bringing drone photography to the hands of casual users. At just 135g, this ultra-lightweight device embodies simplicity, requiring no remote control for operation. Its AI Subject Tracking technology enables it to effortlessly follow any subject.

With QuickShots modes like Rocket, Circle, and Helix, users can create impressive footage that’s ready to share with a single tap. Its 4K UHD stabilised video and 12MP stills, made possible by a single-axis gimbal and stabilisation algorithms, guarantee clarity and precision in every shot.

With full-coverage propeller guards for enhanced safety, this model also offers Smart integration with the DJI Fly app for seamless transfers and editing.

5. DJI Mavic 3 Pro

This is the ultimate storytelling drone. DJI Mavic 3 Pro transforms aerial content creation through its world-first triple-camera system with wide-angle, medium tele, and telephoto cameras, each offering unique focal lengths.

This flagship model’s 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera also delivers unmatched colour accuracy and depth, shooting at a stunning 5.1K video resolution. Its medium tele camera, with a 7x optical zoom, is built for dynamic framing, idea for isolating subjects or capturing intricate architectural details. Add to that a 43-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and APAS 5.0, which ensures safe and secure navigation even during complex manoeuvres.

