The company to capitalise on the appetite in Saudi for new IT and technology, with the market estimated to be worth more than US$33 billion in 2021

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: JAGGAER has today announced the expansion of its regional footprint with the opening of the company’s new office in Riyadh.

As part of JAGGAER’s growth within the Middle East, the new office in the Saudi Arabian capital will have a team responsible for supporting customers and developing new business within the Kingdom. In addition, JAGGAER has also invested significantly in a local data centre allowing the company to host data within the kingdom, a prerequisite in Saudi Arabia and placing the company in a unique position ahead of its competitors.

Hany Mosbeh, General Manager, JAGGAER Arabia, said: “JAGGAER has maintained a permanent presence in the Middle East since 2000 and we recognise digital transformation is at the core of Saudi Arabia’s vision for a smart economy, and this is something we believe we are well placed to support.

“Through our cutting-edge technology, we provide the perfect solution to align enterprise buyers with dependable sources of supply, greater selection, and lower prices with suppliers via a continuous stream of smart-match recommendations.”

According to research from the International Data Corporation (IDC), overall spending on information and communications technology (ICT) in Saudi Arabia topped $32.9 billion in 2021, as emerging technologies continued to play a critical role in the post-pandemic digital economy with the government, finance and communications sectors spending heavily in IT, including mobile devices, storage, hardware, systems, and software.

Furthermore, the Saudi Government’s Vision 2030 programme will increase focus on the digital economy as part of the country’s economic diversification to reduce dependency on oil sales.

Earlier this year, JAGGAER revealed its vision for the future with Autonomous Commerce set to overcome the challenges surrounding supply chain disruptions, material scarcity and the global talent shortage.

With over five million global suppliers on its Enterprise Commerce Network and US$500 billion worth of goods flowing through its network, JAGGAER provides enterprise buyers access to a myriad of sources of supply that are tightly aligned with their specific needs.

“The decision to expand into the Saudi market is the next logical step in our regional growth strategy. We recognise there is a growing appetite within the country to adopt the latest technology to ensure seamless purchasing and selling. This marries well with our vision for autonomous commerce, which we recently launched, whereby buying crucial goods or services for your business is as easy as shopping online,” added Hany.

JAGGAER’s Digital Mind solution uses AI and machine learning to deliver these smart-match recommendations, a boon for enterprise buyers looking to reduce supplier risk and suppliers looking to grow their revenues.

“We’re excited to be leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution in Saudi Arabia and placing existing and potential Saudi clients in a position to thrive during this transformational shift,” concluded Mosbeh.

JAGGAER currently works with a range of customers in Saudi Arabia, including Gulf Health Council, Riyadh Airports and ACWA Power.

For more information about JAGGAER, please click here.

-Ends-

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

Media Contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com