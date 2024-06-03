Tunis, Tunisia: The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) organized two training programs on “Introduction to Islamic Finance” and "Islamic Finance Shari’ah and Accounting Standards", delivered during the period 19-30 May 2024 in Tunis, Tunisia.

The programs were for staff of Libyan financial institutions, organized as a part of an IsDBI technical assistance grant for capacity building in Islamic finance for the Ministry of Finance of Libya.

The objective of the grant is to develop the capacity of the Libyan financial institutions and their staff, helping them gain a robust understanding of Islamic finance principles. This effort is expected to significantly contribute to human capital development in Islamic finance in Libya.

Thirty training sessions were delivered by two professional trainers from IsDBI, Dr. Mohamed Ayyash and Dr. Abozer Mohamed, who are well-versed experts in Islamic finance.

The programs covered the principles of Islamic finance, Islamic finance ecosystem, Islamic financial products and contracts, Shari’ah standards and accounting standards, among others. At the end of the programs, certification of attendance was awarded to the participants by the Institute.

-Ends-

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://isdbinstitute.org/

Social media handles:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/isdbinstitute

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isdbinstitute

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/isdbinstitute-isdbi/

Media contact:

Habeeb Idris Pindiga

Associate Manager, Knowledge Horizons

Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI)

Email: hpindiga@isdb.org