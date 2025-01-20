Tarim, Yemen – Marking a significant milestone in Yemen’s efforts to address water-related conflicts and environmental challenges, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with local authorities and with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has inaugurated two key infrastructure interventions in Tarim district of Hadramout Governorate.

The interventions include the construction of a surface bridge integrated with a gabion weir in the Dammon area and protective gabion walls in Al-Sabir. These infrastructure projects are designed to mitigate flood risks, enhance agricultural productivity, and promote peace and harmony among local communities.

“This initiative goes beyond constructing infrastructure; it is about delivering lasting solutions,” said Abdusattor Esoev, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Yemen. “By integrating technical solutions with capacity building, we aim to address urgent needs while enhancing governance around natural resource management. Working closely with local authorities and community leaders, we are developing sustainable water management strategies to ensure these interventions are both effective and locally owned.”

Hadramout, like much of Yemen, faces severe water scarcity exacerbated by climate change, soil degradation, and inconsistent rainfall patterns. The cyclical nature of flooding and drought in the region has devastated farmland, eroded soil, and forced many to abandon agricultural livelihoods, leading to heightened tensions over limited resources.

The “Water for Peace” project, launched in late 2023 to address critical challenges in Yemen’s Tarim and Seiyun districts, aims to mitigate the damaging effects of water scarcity and environmental degradation. By strengthening natural resource management and fostering community resilience, the initiative is helping build a more stable and sustainable future for Hadramout Governorate.

The surface bridge and gabion weir in Dammon offer practical solutions to local challenges. The gabion weir slows floodwaters, reducing erosion and protecting farmland, while a nearby soil pond collects water to recharge groundwater and support agriculture. Together, these structures enable safe crossings during floods, ensuring uninterrupted access to schools, markets, and essential services. In the past, floods frequently isolated communities for days, severely disrupting daily life.

In nearby Al-Sabir, similar interventions are making a significant impact. The 40-meter-long gabion walls not only shield farms from destructive floodwaters but also help distribute water more evenly across agricultural lands. Beyond protecting farmland, these walls promote equitable water distribution, reducing disputes among farmers and fostering stronger cooperation within the community.

Farmers are expected to see significant reductions in crop losses as the gabion weir traps debris such as silt and stones, protecting farmlands from damage. The trapped silt also enhances soil fertility, enabling farmers to diversify their crops and boost agricultural yields. The community has expressed great satisfaction with the project, praising its potential to improve livelihoods. Given this positive reception, the initiative is being considered a pilot for replication in other areas.

With the support of KOICA, the “Water for Peace” project continues to serve as a model for integrated, community-driven approaches to natural resource management. By combining infrastructure development with empowerment initiatives, IOM is helping communities in Hadramout navigate the challenges of climate change and build pathways to peace.

