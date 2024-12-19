Baghdad, Iraq — INFINITI Middle East, a subsidiary of Nissan Middle East, has appointed Al Sour, part of the Muhanad Group, as its authorised distributor in the Republic of Iraq. This partnership will see the establishment of sales, service and spare parts facilities across key cities like Baghdad, Erbil and Sulymanyiah as it aims to deliver modern Japanese luxury and renowned thoughtful hospitality to INFINITI customers across the country, upholding the brand’s values of excellence and customer-centricity.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, said: "We are pleased to welcome Al Sour to the INFINITI family as an authorised distributor in the Republic of Iraq. The country is a key player in the Middle East’s automotive market and with their support, we are excited to elevate the INFINITI brand to new heights, setting the standard for Japanese luxury in Iraq."

Albert Khreiche, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East said: "INFINITI Middle East is delighted to expand into a pivotal automotive market for the region in the Republic of Iraq. With Al Sour as our trusted partner, we are confident in upholding our promise of an exceptional customer experience, and the human-first mindset."

Ahmad Msher, President and CEO, Al Sour Automotive, said: "It is a privilege to be appointed as the official distributor for INFINITI in in the Republic of Iraq. We are dedicated to bringing a superior automotive experience to the market, aligning with the country’s growing demand for luxury. Our goal is to not only meet, but exceed customer expectations, building trust and contributing to the ongoing success of the INFINITI brand in this dynamic market."

The partnership between INFINITI Middle East and Al Sour signifies a promising future for the luxury car segment in in the Republic of Iraq, with both entities dedicated to providing customers with the best in automotive luxury and a seamless ownership experience.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices in the Americas, China and Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai

Contacts -INFINITI Communications

infinitime@z7communications.com

About Al Sour

Al Sour, a reputed organization established in 1999, is part of the Muhanad Group MG and possesses a wealth of experience in key business sectors, including automotive and logistics. As a well-established player in the regional automotive industry, Al Sour’s extensive industry experience, coupled with their strong market presence, positions them as the ideal partner to uphold INFINITI's promise of delivering the best customer experience for the luxury cars in Iraq .