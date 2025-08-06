Incorta’s unified data analytics platform enables organisations to integrate diverse data sources for immediate, actionable insights

GCC’s digital economy demands agile data strategies to capitalise on growth opportunities

Dubai, UAE: In the GCC’s rapidly expanding digital landscape, organisations are tackling an ever-increasing overflow of data from various sources. The critical challenge lies in rapidly integrating this data to extract meaningful, real-time insights that drive informed decision-making and maintain competitive advantage. Incorta, the unified data analytics platform, is enabling businesses across the region to overcome these complexities by providing unparalleled speed and efficiency in data integration and analysis.

The region is experiencing exponential growth in digital adoption, with significant national strategies like UAE Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 driving digital transformation across all sectors. This surge in digital activity generates vast amounts of data, underscoring the urgent need for robust data integration solutions that can unify information from various on-premise and cloud environments. Organisations require a platform that can seamlessly connect to diverse data sources and deliver actionable insights without time-consuming preparation.

"In today’s GCC market, the strategic imperative is clear, organizations need to turn massive data flows into clear, actionable insights faster than ever," said Maged Taher, EMEA General Manager, Incorta. "Incorta’s unique architecture makes this possible, by allowing businesses to consolidate and analyse data from diverse sources with unprecedented speed and simplicity – whether on-premise, in the cloud, or across multiple clouds. This approach not only streamlines data operations but also fosters a culture of data-driven decision-making, essential for sustained growth in a dynamic market."

Incorta’s solution offers GCC enterprises distinct advantages in unifying their data landscape:

Accelerated Data-Driven Decision Making: Incorta streamlines the entire data pipeline, from integration to insight, significantly reducing the time it takes for business users to access and analyse critical information. This acceleration translates into more agile responses to market changes and a stronger competitive position.

Effortless Integration of Cloud and On-Premise Sources: Incorta's Direct Data Mapping™ technology and over 200 native connectors enable rapid absorption of live, detailed data from systems like Oracle, SAP, CRMs, legacy databases, and modern cloud platforms. This eliminates the need for time-consuming ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, allowing for faster implementations and a unified view of data across disparate sources.

Real-time Insights for Enhanced Agility: By providing direct analysis on raw, source-identical data without the need for costly data reshaping or aggregation, Incorta delivers immediate and highly accurate insights. This then empowers GCC organisations to make faster, more informed decisions, which is crucial for thriving in a rapidly growing and competitive regional economy.

Flexibility for Diverse Data Environments: Recognising the varied IT landscapes within the GCC, Incorta provides the flexibility to integrate data from virtually any source, supporting organisations whether their data resides entirely on-premise, in a single cloud, or across a hybrid multi-cloud environment. This ensures data accessibility and analytical power regardless of data location, while accommodating data residency considerations.

The GCC region significantly lags in data integration, with only 26% of its data properly integrated compared to the global average of 29%. This isn't just a statistic; it represents a vast untapped potential that solutions like Incorta are crucial for unlocking, enabling the region to achieve much higher integration levels.

About Incorta:

Incorta is the first and only unified data analytics platform that unlocks real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record without complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. Designed for flexibility, Incorta deploys across cloud and on-premises systems, providing a consolidated view with minimal integration and no costly data reshaping or aggregation required. Backed by leading investors including GV (Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), and other prominent VCs, Incorta is transforming analytics by closing the gap between data curiosity and insight.