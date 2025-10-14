DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- iFLYTEK, a leading AI and speech technology pioneer in the Asia Pacific, is presenting its full-stack AI portfolio at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 under the theme “AI Connecting Ideas”. With solutions spanning enterprise and consumer applications, iFLYTEK underscores its commitment to supporting digital transformation and enabling a smarter, AI-driven future across the Middle East’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

At its core, the showcase highlights three pillars designed around the region’s digital transformation priorities:

AI Translation focuses on multilingual communication and workplace efficiency, featuring products like the Smart Translator and AINOTE 2, which has become a top-selling e-ink device series in the Middle East within six months of launch.

AI Infrastructure highlights All-in-one AI solution for secure and compliant deployment, tailored for high-security sectors such as government and finance.

AI Solutions includes Spark WallEX for intelligent space management, which has been adopted in projects including Madinah KEC smart apartments and Riyadh’s Bunyan Hotel.

These offerings translate AI innovation into practical benefits for industries and daily life, aligning with regional agendas on digital transformation and sustainable development.

iFLYTEK’s commitment to the Middle East goes beyond technology, with a growing local presence, dedicated R&D and partnerships that help build a sustainable AI ecosystem. Its solutions are driving digital transformation across the region, breaking language barriers, advancing industries and powering smarter cities.

Echoing the Smart Dubai 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030, the company positions itself as a partner, fostering green growth while building local ecosystems through partnerships, talent development and innovation hubs.

“iFLYTEK is not only contributing to world-leading AI capabilities, but also long-term commitment to the region,” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. “We are here to serve, to collaborate and to build value together with our partners in the Middle East.”

About iFLYTEK

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a leading AI company specialising in intelligent speech, natural language processing and computer vision.

As a key AI player, iFLYTEK established China's only National Key Laboratory of Cognitive Intelligence and the National Engineering Research Center for Speech and Language Information Processing, and contributed to 200+ standards in human-computer interaction and AI quality.

