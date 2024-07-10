Bahrain: HSBC Bahrain has been named the Best Sub-Custodian and Best Fund Administrator for Retail Funds once again at “The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards 2024”.

Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO of HSBC in Bahrain said: "Being recognised yet again at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards underscores the dedication and expertise of our team. Their efforts in providing top-tier services and innovative products have been pivotal in helping our clients manage their portfolios effectively, especially in a rapidly evolving market."

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards for Institutional Investors, Exchange Traded Funds, and Asset Servicing Providers, recognise excellence in integrating sustainable practices within investment strategies. These awards emphasise innovation and leadership in ESG standards, highlighting the industry's commitment to responsible investing and long-term value creation.1

Malti Javeri, Country Head of Securities Services at HSBC Bahrain, remarked, “The Asset Triple A Awards are the pre-eminent recognition for those that have excelled in their respective industry. These awards acknowledge the leading role that our HSBC Securities Services team has been playing in providing expertise and is a testament to our clients' trust and our unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards.”

HSBC has a longstanding history of pioneering custody services in Bahrain. Collaborating closely with market stakeholders, HSBC Bahrain has been instrumental in launching initiatives that promote best practices in sustainable finance. Notably, in partnership with HSBC, Bahrain Bourse released a thought leadership publication titled "Evolving ESG Landscape & Capital Markets," further solidifying their dedication to the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

