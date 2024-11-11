Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing opportunities in talent acquisition, professional development, scientific research in sustainability, and digital transformation initiatives.

The MoU highlights HBMSU's commitment to forming strategic partnership with leading companies and organisations, which are essential for enhancing education and empowering graduates to build successful careers. Through the partnership EGA aims to harness the university's advanced educational environment, thereby reinforcing its role in social responsibility. They also seek to sponsor promising learners and innovators, as well as support the development of key competencies, ultimately contributing to the growth and innovation of the UAE's industrial and educational sectors.

The MoU was signed at the university by Khalid Essa Buhumaid, Senior Vice President of EGA and Athba Al Kamdah, Institutional Resources & Services Vice Chancellor at HBMSU, in the presence of college deans and university administrators, alongside key representatives from EGA.

Athba Al Kamdah, Institutional Resources & Services Vice Chancellor at HBMSU, said, "We welcome this collaboration with Emirates Global Aluminium, which reflects the university's dedication to establishing strategic partnerships with national entities. This alliance enhances our capacity to optimally prepare learners by equipping them with the essential skills required to excel in their future professional endeavours. By providing educational and training experiences of the highest calibre, we aim to cultivate future leaders capable of making significant contributions to entities and companies that drive the national economy. This is in line with our university's mission to nurture a generation that not only possesses the requisite competencies and skills but also demonstrates the ability to innovate sustainably.”

Khalid Essa Buhumaid, Senior Vice President of EGA, said, "For decades, Emirates Global Aluminium has been committed to creating employment opportunities for young Emiratis and cultivating their skills. Our aim is to empower the next generation of leaders, bolster the company's competitive edge, and foster growth within the UAE's industrial sector. We look forward to working with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University to accelerate the pace of Emiratisation within our organisation."

The partnership will offer HBMSU learners structured pathways to internships and scholarships with EGA, creating invaluable industry exposure and career opportunities. Additionally, HBMSU and EGA will collaborate on research projects focused on sustainable practices and innovations, with an emphasis on advancing sustainable solutions within the UAE. Digital transformation is also a key focus of the partnership, with HBMSU’s Cloud Campus platform enabling the creation of customised learning paths to equip learners with essential digital skills.

The MoU strengthens HBMSU’s mission to create a stimulating and forward-thinking educational environment, and positions the university as a hub of excellence that drives academic and professional advancement. By focusing on practical and sustainable learning outcomes, this partnership stands as a testament to HBMSU’s and EGA’s shared vision for innovation, sustainable practices, and empowering youth to play an active role in the UAE’s journey toward a more sustainable and innovative future.