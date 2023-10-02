Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate – one of Dubai’s leading property companies – invited VIP guests to step inside a recently launched show home at the eagerly awaited La Perla Homes in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The event took place in partnership with the La Perla Homes developer GHD Developments and was also attended by the architectural firm behind the project, Federal Engineering Consultants.

La Perla Homes features two separate townhouse clusters – La Perla Homes 10, located in JVC District 10 and La Perla Homes 12, located in District 12. There are 22 executive units, 4 corner homes, and 4 semi-corner layouts, all with 4 bedrooms and maid's room, a private pool, an elevator, floor-to-ceiling windows, and BBQ areas. However, with more than half the stock already sold before the show home launch, buyers will have to act fast to snap up the remaining units.

The development has attracted attention since its announcement as the new ‘heart’ of JVC, with the stunning properties carefully designed to bring a unique sense of exclusivity and outstanding attention to detail.

“Now the show home is finally open it gives interested buyers the opportunity to experience La Perla Homes’ touches of luxury and unique style first hand – all at fantastic value for money. We were delighted to see the level of interest at the event and feel sure the remaining homes will be be sold in record time,” said Simon Baker, Managing Director, haus & haus Real Estate.

Handover for the project is slated for March 2024

