Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Group – one of Dubai’s biggest real estate companies – has announced a series of top level leadership changes to meet the demands of the firm’s rapid expansion.

In the shake up, Charlie Bannan has been promoted from Sales Director to Managing Director, Thomas Poulson has been promoted from Leasing Director to Sales Director, and Jack Smith has been promoted from Arabian Ranches Sales Manager to Sales Director.

These key new leadership roles will officially come into effect in January 2024.

“We are delighted to announce these strategic changes to our management team, which reflects the amazing growth track the company has witnessed in the past couple of years,” said James Perry, Founder and Managing Director of haus & haus Real Estate.

“It makes me proud to not only see these three individuals rise through our ranks, but in my opinion grow into some of the best leaders in the industry. These promotions will also allow us to strengthen core areas of the business and better service our clients, who as ever remain our priority. Exciting times ahead.”

These top tier changes come in another eventful year for haus & haus Group which recorded its best ever financial performance in nearly ten years of operations as a business.