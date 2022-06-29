Middle East – GMC Middle East announced today that the new 2022 GMC Sierra line-up is now available across dealerships in the Middle East, bringing elevated levels of premium craftsmanship and capability. Coupled with all-new technologies to make the newest GMC Sierra the most advanced and luxurious Sierra line-up to date. The line-up is spearheaded by the first-ever GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate and the AT4X trims.

Sharon Nishi, Chief Marketing Officer, GM Africa and Middle East said: “For 2022, we are building on the GMC Sierra line-up with the launch of two all-new trims that take premium capability to new heights. Sierra remains as one of best performing truck models in the Middle East, with discerning customers looking for the blend of technology, on-road comfort, and off-road capability. The 2022 line-up sets the new benchmark in what trucks are capable of, and we can’t wait for our customers in this region to get behind the wheel.”

Sierra Line-Up Highlights

The new Sierra line-up boasts an elevated exterior design and all-new, expressive interiors across the full line-up. The centerpiece of the new Sierra’s redesigned interior (SLE trim an above) is an all-new and customizable 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal touchscreen, along with a 12.3-inch-diagonal digital, configurable instrument cluster which provides users with incredible levels of personalization and intuitive engagement, and giving the driver as an unimpeded view of vital vehicle commands to ensure they feel in full control while out on the road. A new, unique interior design includes cockpit-oriented instrument panel along with a new, more functional center console that feature electronic precision shift on models with front bucket seats.

Additionally, the Sierra comes with Google built-in1 compatibility. With it, many of a user’s favorite phone features are available in the vehicle, through the infotainment system, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play. With Google Assistant, drivers can use their voice to get directions, play their favorite podcasts, control vehicle functions and more. Allowing drivers to keeps their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

The bold, athletic exterior is enhanced with a revised front bumper, fascia, and grille design on each trim, paired with new dual-projector LED headlamps which have been updated in the GMC-signature C-shaped daytime running lamps, which play an animated lighting sequence on approach, departure, or starting the engine.

The GMC Sierra line-up is available in three new exterior colors: Titanium Rush Metallic, Dynamic Blue Metallic, and Desert Sand Metallic.

The professional-grade features that underpin GMC’s legacy of capability and durability remain paramount. The Sierra line-up is equipped with the industry-first six-function MultiPro tailgate and the available CarbonPro carbon fiber composite bed

First-ever Sierra Denali Ultimate

The first-ever Sierra Denali Ultimate trim is the most advanced and most luxurious pickup in its class, taking the popular Denali sub-brand to an even higher threshold of capable luxury.

Distinguished by unique exterior styling cues and exclusive interior trim and features such as a unique grille in exclusive Vader chrome, along with exclusive 22-inch wheels, finished in Low Gloss Black with machined accents, Vader chrome GMC logo, and unique front fender trim featuring Mount Denali, the Denali Ultimate is all premium from every angle.

The Denali Ultimate’s Alpine Umber interior builds on the already luxurious Denali cabin, with full-grain leather instrument panel, door panels, console lid and seats, paired with open-pore Paldao wood trim. The wood’s darkened finish creates a distinctive color blend, while the unique graining adds bespoke attention to detail. Embossed and laser-etched into the wood on the dashboard and on the seats, are topographical maps of Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America and the namesake of this iconic truck.

All-new best in class 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats and 12-speaker Bose® Premium series with Center Point surround technology with AudioPilot and Richbass woofer, elevate the comfort of every drive in a way only GMC can.

The Denali Ultimate’s premium touches are complemented with more standard equipment — including the segment exclusive CarbonPro composite cargo box, offering best-in-class short-bed cargo volume — to set a new standard for premium truck buyers who want to reward themselves. Powered by GMC’s 420-horsepower 6.2L V-8 engine, matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission featuring Electronic Precision Shift, the GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate is powerful. This is balanced with intuitive tech features such as a Rear Camera Mirror4 with full camera display and a standard 15-inch-diagonal multicolor Head Up Display. Additionally, GMC’s six-way MultiPro tailgate, the Denali Premium Suspension with segment exclusive Adaptive Ride Control, and power assist steps are standard.

Sierra AT4X: the new peak in premium off-roading

As GMC continues to break ground in the premium truck category, the all-new Sierra AT4X delivers a balanced execution of advanced off-road capability when called upon without compromising the on-road comfort, tech, towing, and payload capability expected from a premium pickup.

Powered by a 6.2L V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, the AT4X can tackle any terrain. The standard AT4 suspension is upgraded with unique Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers and springs that increase maximum front and rear suspension travel by 50 mm and 25 mm, respectively. AT4X also offers a two-speed transfer case, with selectable modes for different off-road conditions — including Terrain Mode, which allows one-pedal2 rock crawling to maximize off-road capability. 18-inch black wheels with LT275/70R18 Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Mud-Terrain tires and an available rocker guard accessory protect the AT4X from off-road bumps and, standing out from all competitors, the AT4X is equipped with front and rear e-locking differentials for maximum performance.

The functional features are complemented with a unique, luxury-focused AT4X Obsidian Rush interior, that balances the off-roader’s capability with comfort and convenience. The cabin is appointed with premium leather, including full-grain leather-wrapped and technical grain leather accents, all of which is highlighted with white piping and red stitching.

The interior also features authentic, dark Vanta ash wood trim, best in class 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats, a premium microsuede headliner, a 15-inch-diagonal Head-Up Display, power sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose® Premium Series audio system with Center Point technology and more.



For more information in your markets, please visit GMC Arabia or contact your local dealer representative.

