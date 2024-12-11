Dubai, UAE – GHD, commissioned by Skyports, has designed the UAE’s first dedicated vertiport at Dubai International Airport. This ambitious project, a key step toward Dubai’s aerial taxi network, is set to launch by 2026 and will be among the world’s first to integrate complete aerial taxi flight operations and passenger amenities within a single, purpose-built facility.

The development, endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the World Government Summit 2023, will support Dubai’s vision for urban aerial transport, following the definitive agreement signed at the 2024 World Government Summit.

GHD was selected by Skyports to design the vertiport infrastructure and supporting facilities as part of Skyports’ partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai and aerial taxi manufacturer Joby to deliver a network of vertiports, and launch eVTOL services across the Emirate by 2026.

Key design elements include:

Integrated vertiport facility: The G+3 vertiport will be equipped with two landing pads for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, complete with eVTOL charging facilities.

Passenger services and Back of House facilitates: The terminal provides dedicated passenger accommodation and essential facilities to support flight operations (including charging equipment), and general operations.

Multideck carpark: A G+2 carpark providing essential vehicle parking solutions for passengers.

Leveraging its multidisciplinary expertise, GHD applied a holistic approach to meet the project's ambitious goals and Dubai’s vision for advanced transportation:

Iconic, replicable design language: GHD developed a bold, modern, and flexible design that honours the facility’s operational requirements while creating a new, replicable design that complements Dubai’s existing transportation services and sets its own iconic design language.

Holistic design services: From concept to construction, GHD's multidisciplinary team worked on a tight schedule to deliver a landmark piece of infrastructure that will be instrumental in realising Dubai's aerial taxi network by 2026.

Cutting-edge engagement in aerial taxi support: Working closely with suppliers, GHD drove design solutions that understand and tackle challenges and opportunities to heavily built-up urban environments presented by the introduction of aerial taxis.

Byron Tabet, Team Leader – Design & Project Management (UAE) at GHD said:

“We are honoured for the opportunity to take part in this pioneering project that positions Dubai as a global leader in Advanced Air Mobility. The development of the vertiport at Dubai International Airport represents not only an engineering achievement but also a transformative step forward in urban mobility. Working closely with Skyports and the RTA, we remain dedicated to ensure the successful and timely delivery of the project, ensuring we are creating lasting community benefits and a blueprint for aerial transport systems worldwide.”

Joshua Rhodes, Design Leader QLD (Architecture) at GHD, said:

“This landmark development reinforces GHD’s commitment to advancing innovative transportation solutions and underscores Dubai’s leadership in the rapidly evolving field of Advanced Air Mobility. This project is a crucial step toward establishing Dubai as the first city with a fully operational aerial taxi network, setting a global model for urban air mobility initiatives. As one of the world’s first dedicated vertiports, the insights and experience gained here will accelerate the rollout of aerial mobility networks across the UAE and internationally. GHD is proud to be at the forefront of AAM innovation, actively contributing to the future of urban transportation.”

Usama Rana, Business Group Manager - Transport and Infrastructure at GHD, said:

“This achievement marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of urban mobility, embodying the collaborative vision and heroic efforts of the brightest minds across GHD, Skyports, and other key stakeholders. The extraordinary level of collaboration invested in this project has resulted in the successful delivery of an exemplary AAM initiative. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Skyports and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.”

Edward Russell, Development Lead at Skyports, said:

"GHD has been the ideal partner for the design of our vertiport next to Dubai International Airport, the first of four vertiports we will develop to enable air taxi operations in Dubai. Their technical expertise and deep understanding of the region have been instrumental in helping us to realise our vision and bring this groundbreaking project to life. Together, we are setting a new standard for urban transportation and shaping the future of mobility worldwide."

