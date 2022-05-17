Dubai, UAE – FORM Hotel is thrilled to announce its win of the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor. The 136-room boutique luxury hotel and the only Design Hotels property in the Middle East has been awarded the Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award 2022 for consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers. This award celebrates hotels in the top 10% of hotels worldwide. The property stood out in this particularly challenging year by providing great service and experiences to our guests.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition from Tripadvisor. We would like to extend our gratitude to all our guests for the positive reviews posted on TripAdvisor” said Houssam Mansour, General Manager of FORM Hotel.

Every year, Tripadvisor recognizes businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to hospitality excellence with a Travelers’ Choice Award—and this year, FORM Hotel made the list. That means they’ve earned consistently great reviews.

About FORM Hotel Dubai

FORM Hotel Dubai is the first and only hotel in the Middle East certified by the Design Hotels group. Featuring timeless design and elements, spacious and modern rooms, and custom-designed furniture by contemporary artists. every space in FORM Hotel is meant to linger in your mind much longer than expected. This is the space where new friendships are born, a place that you can call home and where cultural aspects of the Dubai heritage are embedded in the architecture and interior décor.

About Design Hotels

Design Hotels is an exclusive portfolio of carefully selected privately owned and operated properties around the globe, each with a solely unique character, personality and distinctive creative expression. Uniting properties worldwide, Design Hotels reflects the vision of independent hoteliers. They represent the "Originals", those who symbolize the determination for genuine, culturally rooted hospitality and cutting-edge design and architecture. Every chosen hotel is iconic in its own distinct way and provides an individual hotel experience reflective of the passion of an independent hotelier, whose attention to detail is reflected in the cultural authenticity and sincere hospitality that is founded and enriched by thought-provoking design.