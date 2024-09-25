Ford underscores its commitment to sustainability and ambitious electrification goals with the Taurus Hybrid, a model that exemplifies the future of fuel-efficient driving.

The Taurus Hybrid enhances fuel economy, without compromising on the driving performance.

Advanced standard and available technologies underline strong safety and convenience credentials that are synonymous with Taurus name.

Dubai, UAE – The 2025 Ford Taurus Full Hybrid has arrived in the Middle East, bringing substantially greater fuel economy to one of the region’s favorite luxury sedans. With a 1.5L engine available across all three trims, the Taurus is Ford’s first hybrid sedan to be released in the region.

Featuring a spacious interior, advanced safety and convenience technologies, and as well as-performance drive, the 2025 Ford Taurus Hybrid builds on this family-friendly sedan’s decades-long legendary status in the Middle East.

The Taurus Hybrid’s arrival in the region signals Ford’s commitment to meeting growing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives and aligns with the shift towards smart cities and renewable energy sources. The vehicle is part of Ford's expansion roadmap for the electrified vehicles, with key milestones and expansion plans through 2025.

Efficiency Without Compromise

The full-hybrid Taurus’ electric motor drive operates at low vehicle speeds and gives the engine an assist, enhancing fuel economy and providing a substantial efficiency advantage without compromising on the driving performance seen in a traditional combustion engine vehicle.

Depending on the driving conditions, and mostly in in low-speed maneuvers - such as parking, idling and city traffic - the Taurus Hybrid automatically switches to Electric Drive Mode, which is charged either through the combustion engine or regenerative braking. The power output of the electric motor is 48KW equivalent to 64 HP, complemented by the 1.5L Engine which gives a net power of 138KW equivalent to 185 HP.

For drivers who prefer an internal combustion engine (ICE), the 2025 Taurus is equipped with Ford’s proven 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, producing 239 Hp and 382 Nm of torque. Offered with front-wheel drive and three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – the ICE Taurus enjoys an impressive fuel economy reaching as high as 15.3km/l.

Comfort on the Inside

Featuring available premium leather, suede-lined power seats, dual-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, and seven shades of ambient lighting, the Ford Taurus’s interior was crafted with comfort and convenience for driver and passengers alike. Sound-muffling materials used in the Taurus’ manufacturing process minimize exterior noise, ensuring a quiet ride for all occupants.

With spacious headroom at the front and back and a large 520L trunk, the sedan packs in plenty of practicality to match its comfort credentials.

Technology-Powered Safety and Convenience

A range of standard and available technologies have been built into the 2025 Taurus to ensure the safety of all occupants is paramount.

Standard to every Taurus are six airbags built into the Taurus – two at the front, two at the sides, and two in the curtain zone. Available driver-assist tech in the Trend and Titanium trims include Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Forward Collision Mitigation systems; Forward Collision and Lane Keeping/Departure warnings; Rear Parking Sensor; Driver Impairment Monitor; and an Emergency Steering Assist, which works with other safety systems to prep the Taurus for extra-responsive steering in moments of emergency.

The Taurus Titanium ups the safety and convenience ante further, with a Reverse Brake Assist bringing the sedan to a stop when detecting motion when the vehicle is exiting backwards out of a parking spot and a 360 View Camera giving drivers a complete picture of Taurus’ surroundings.

The Taurus also features available Adaptive Cruise Control, which automatically slows the vehicle down when detecting traffic, before returning to the driver’s preset cruise speed after things clear up.

Central Connectivity

At the heart of Taurus’ technology offering is a multifunctional 13.2-inch center touchscreen, which complements an impressive 8-inch digital instrument panel cluster. The state-of-the-art center screen comes loaded with Ford’s SYNC4 technology, providing drivers with easy access to communications, entertainment, and information through both voice and touch prompts.

Drivers and passengers can keep the Taurus clutter-free thanks to the available inductive wireless charging for smartphones, while music-lovers will appreciate the six-speaker sound system.

With its spacious interior, advanced safety features, and powerful yet fuel-efficient engine, the 2025 Ford Taurus offers a smooth and enjoyable ride for both driver and passengers. From daily commutes to weekend road trips, this sedan combines style, performance, and practicality for a family-friendly vehicle that doesn’t compromise.

“The 2025 Taurus brings hybrid technology to one of the region’s favorite sedans, giving drivers more efficient performance than ever before seen in this nameplate,” said Sreejith Govind, Brand Marketing Specialist, at Ford Middle East. “With the Hybrid Taurus available across all three trims of this sedan, we’re proud to be offering customers the highest efficiency advantage without compromising important vehicle attributes.”

Ford's commitment to the future is evident in the launch of the first of its new electrified offerings, the Taurus Hybrid. This flagship model embodies Ford's dedication to innovation, boasting cutting-edge sustainable technologies, superior performance, and distinguished design. By leveraging its longstanding presence and trusted reputation in the Middle East, Ford is ushering in a new era of automotive excellence, where advanced technology and environmental responsibility go hand-in-hand. The road to electrification emerges as a symbol of Ford's vision for a brighter, more sustainable future of mobility, setting a new standard for the automotive industry.

The 2025 Ford Taurus is available at authorized distributors in the Middle East.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.