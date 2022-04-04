DUBAI, UAE – Ford Middle East recently announced the winners of its annual Henry Ford Excellence and President’s Awards – a programme designed to recognize its distributor partners for delivering outstanding customer experience and operations in 2021. The awards ceremony and handover of the trophies occurred during the Ford Middle East Distributors' Council at the Dubai Expo 2020.

“At Ford, these are the most prestigious awards we, as a company, give to our distributor partners annually,” said Ravi Ravichandran, Executive Director, Middle East. “They are our way of recognizing the most outstanding initiatives and performances of the prior year and thanking our key partners across the Middle East for their continued efforts to ensure our customers are treated like family, and remain satisfied, loyal, long-term advocates for our Ford and Lincoln brands.”

Introduced in 2016 regionally, the annual awards programme evaluates distributors primarily on their highest level of overall customer satisfaction and:

Highest level sales customer satisfaction

Highest level service customer satisfaction

Best sales performance

Best parts performance

A total of six distributor partners won the President’s Awards accolades across Ford’s Middle East business unit, hailing from Al Moayyed Motors - Bahrain, Alghanim Auto - Kuwait, ANB Motors - Lebanon, Al Mana Motors - Qatar, Al Jazirah Vehicle Agencies - Saudi Arabia and Al Tayer Motors - United Arab Emirates.

Previously known as the Chairman’s Award, the coveted Henry Ford Excellence Award was granted to Al Tayer Motors in the UAE.

Distributors across the Middle East have displayed outstanding commitment and contribution to the Ford and Lincoln businesses, and together, Ford and its distributor partners continue to create must-have products and services and treat customers like family

