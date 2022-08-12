For 2023, the entire Bronco® family will expand with the offer Heritage Limited Edition model as a tribute to the original Bronco vehicles that roamed the trails more than a half-century ago

Classic design elements such as an Oxford White-painted roof, grille and wheels and Bronco script fender graphics are 1966 Bronco-inspired cues with a modern flair

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Bronco® brand is taking trail riders to their off-road roots with the introduction of the 2023 Bronco Heritage Limited edition.

The special-edition model will be available in the iconic Bronco four-door. Ford will build just 1,966 units of each Heritage Limited Edition model to commemorate the year the original Bronco debuted.

“Bronco captivated America in the mid-’60s with its rugged style and uncompromising off-road agility, a legacy that is still prevalent today,” said Mark Grueber, Bronco marketing manager. “With these new Heritage Limited edition, we’re paying respect to Bronco’s roots with nods to some of the signature design cues from the first-generation vehicle, while continuing to build the Bronco Brand with more special editions that our customers want.”

1960s Bronco styling meets modern capability

Bronco Heritage model is highlighted by a two-tone paint job that includes signature Oxford White accents including the modular hardtop roof. A unique Oxford White grille features Race Red “FORD” lettering, while gloss black-painted 17-inch heritage wheels with classic “dog dish” centers, plus an Oxford White-painted lip for more retro flare and a bodyside stripe dial up the throwback looks.

The 1960s era-inspired squared fenders with Sasquatch-width fender flares provide a visual callback and cover the nearly two-inch wider track. A powder-coated steel capable front bumper with built-in recovery points and integrated fog lamps is standard.

The Heritage Limited Edition model offer the increased capability of Badlands™ series equipment and features, including a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with up to 330 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. torque* mated to the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. It is also differentiated with features that include metal “Bronco” script fender badging, leather-trimmed/vinyl plaid seats with white and Race Red accent stitching and unique Heritage Limited console badging.

Check with your local Ford distributor for the latest information on models available for order in your local market.

*Horsepower and torque ratings based on premium fuel per SAE J1349® standards. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.